While you wait for Jurassic World Rebirth, which is expected in theaters next July, Iron Studios has an actual dinosaur you can bring home in the meantime. The official Iron Studios Instagram account unveiled a new figure of the Pyroraptor from Jurassic World Dominion, the Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard-led $1 billion earning Jurassic film which closed out the modern Jurassic Park trilogy. Although the film was a smash hit at the box office, it was maligned by critics upon review, registering a "rotten" score of 27% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, general audiences were much kinder to Jurassic World Dominion, giving the film a 77% approval rating. It's unlikely we'll ever see Pratt's Owen Gracy or Howard's Claire Dearing again in the Jurassic franchise, but at least they got the chance to conclude their trilogy with a proper send-off.

The new Pyroraptor Iron Studios figure is now available for pre-order, and retails starting at $249.99. Iron Studios recently revealed a Hellboy figure based on his appearance in Hellboy 2: The Golden Army, which came in the midst of Hellboy: The Crooked Man receiving a VOD date in the United States. Iron Studios also announced a string of collectibles from X-Men '97, the Disney+ animated series which is actually the highest-rated Marvel project despite not being set in the MCU. Iron Studios also unveiled a new Spider-Man figure, to go along with a Mickey Mouse statue. This came not long after Iron Studios revealed a new Darth Vader figure, which was announced around the same time that Hot Toys revealed two new Darth Vader figures; one from Obi-Wan Kenobi and the other from Return of the Jedi.

Who Stars in ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’?

Image via Iron Studios

The next installment in the Jurassic franchise, Jurassic World Rebirth, comes from original Jurassic Park scribe David Koepp with Michael Crichton also receiving a writing credit, and is helmed by Rogue One and The Creator director, Gareth Edwards. Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey have been tapped to lead Jurassic World Rebirth, with Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali also playing a role in the film. Also cast in Jurassic World Rebirth are Deadpool star Ed Skrein, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Fulfo, Luna Blaise, Philippine Velge, David Iacono, Bechir Sylvain, and Audrina Miranda.

The Pyroraptor Iron Studios figure is available for pre-order on IronStudios.com. Check out the first look at the figure above and watch Jurassic World Dominion on Starz.

