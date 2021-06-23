Netflix has revealed the trailer and voice cast for their new queer-themed adult animated comedy Q-Force. The show tells the story of a superspy who decides to assemble his own team of LGBTQ+ spies after coming out as gay costs him his job.

Sean Hayes from Will and Grace will voice the lead character of the series, Agent Steve Maryweather. Rounding out the rest of the cast is Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman. Liedman, who wrote episodes of Broad City and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, also serves as the creator and executive producer of Q-Force. Netflix has also dropped the first official images and teaser trailer for the series.

A mainstream adult animated comedy made up of mostly queer characters is fairly innovative and nothing short of exciting, and the characters themselves seem extremely fun as well. Q-Force not only has tons of queer representation in its characters but in its cast as well. Hayes, Rogers, and creator Liedman all identify as gay, Sykes identifies as a lesbian, and Harrison is a transgender woman. While adult animation has not always been warm to queer folks, it seems like Q-force is a step in the right direction.

Q-Force's 10-episode first season will premiere on Netflix on September 2. Check out the official teaser below:

"Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat-- they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck."

