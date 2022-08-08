Another Netflix series has been cancelled. The streamer officially confirmed that its adult animated comedy Q-Force will not receive a second season. The news follows shortly after the streamer cancelled its vampire drama First Kill.

The cancellation was initially revealed when writer/cast member Matt Rogers (voice of Twink) guest hosted an episode of the Attitudes! podcast. He addressed his time on Q-Force and the fanbase, saying, "I loved it. It was so fun to be able to bring joy to something...The people that loved it really loved it, and the good news is that it will always be on Netflix. It did not get a second season, but it is out there and it exists."

While there were no specifics given about the cancellation, the show was a mixed bag of reactions. Casual viewers seemed more inclined to enjoy and praise the show, boosting it to 78% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critically, Q-Force received several negative reviews, with some reviews believing the show fell flat in its execution. Others, however, lauded the show for its queer representation and humor. Ultimately, critical reviews brought the show to a 29% Rotten Tomatoes rating. As such, it's likely the decision came from low viewership due to poor initial reception.

Image via Netflix

Q-Force premiered nearly a year ago in September 2021. It introduced viewers to Steve Maryweather (Sean Hayes), who was a well-loved member of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA) – until he came out as gay. Afterwards, he was sent to West Hollywood where he would be essentially useless. Left to his own devices, Steve recruited a handful of LGBTQ+ geniuses with various skills, forming their own team called Q-Force. Despite the AIA's refusal to grant the team missions, Steve remained set on proving everyone wrong.

Along with Rogers and Hayes, Q-Force starred Patti Harrison as Stat, Wanda Sykes as Deb, David Harbour as Rick, Gary Cole as Director Dirk Chunley, and Laurie Metcalf as V. Additional recurring and guest stars included Stephanie Beatriz, Eric Bauza, Niecy Nash, Fortune Feimster, and more.

The 10-episode series was created, written, executive produced, and showrun by Gabe Liedman (Big Mouth, PEN15), who voiced Benji. Hayes, Mike Schur, Todd Milliner, and David Miner also served as executive producers. The series was produced by Universal Television in association with Hazy Mills, Fremulon, and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Q-Force is streaming now on Netflix. Check out the trailer below: