Isn’t it time we had a team of LGBTQ+ agents fighting evil? Netflix certainly seems to think so, as it’s moving full steam ahead with the launch of the adult animation series Q-Force, scheduled to be released on September 2. The streaming giant has also dropped a new trailer that reveals more details of the upcoming 10 episodes.

While the first teaser revealed the voice cast and the characters who were very much queer and proud, the trailer provides more insight into what we can expect in terms of plot and how the members of Q-Force will meet and operate. Now we know that the animated series will pay homage to classic spy shows like Charlie’s Angels and Mission: Impossible and the episodes will feature heavy action with butch females and drag queens kicking ass, rainbow grenades, lots of wordplay with queer lingo, a love declaration to Rita Wilson and occasional nudity. Yes, all of those can fit together perfectly.

Q-Force was created by Gabe Liedman, who will also be showrunner and executive producer. Liedman has previously written for Inside Amy Schumer, Kroll Show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Transparent, Broad City, and PEN15. The voice cast of Q-Force includes Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, Wanda Sykes, and Gabe Liedman.

Q-Force comes out on September 2. Check out the full trailer and synopsis for Q-Force below.

Steve Maryweather, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force. But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Steve becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force.

