The new Netflix series Q-Force centers around Agent Mary and his associates, a team of LGBTQ spies. Each of the spies have been discriminated against because of their sexuality — united by those experiences, but also by their power and a desire to succeed and be forces of good in the world. The series also aims to explore the friendships they form with each other. The 10-episode series was created by Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) and Michael Schur (The Office) and executive produced by Hayes and Schur alongside Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, and David Miner. Following its teaser and trailer, the star-studden series premieres on September 2, 2021. Here is a look at Q-Force's main characters and the actors who voice them.

Sean Hayes as Steve Maryweather (Agent Mary)

According to Netflix, "as the leader of Q-Force, Agent Mary is a gifted agent for the American Intelligence Agency. Once pushed aside for being openly gay, now he has everything to prove and puts his team’s success above all else." Hayes gained a significant fanbase and critical acclaim as Jack McFarland on Will & Grace, originating the role in 1998 and starring as Jack again in the series’ 2017 reboot. Hayes has roots in the Chicago and Los Angeles comedy improv scenes, and also had arthouse success as a film actor (Billie’s Hollywood Screen Kiss), while also starring in a big budget Warner Bros.’ film, Cats & Dogs. We are interested to learn more about the narrative Hayes conceived for Agent Mary and his team.

Gary Cole as Director Dick Chunley

Gary Cole is well known for his work in comedies like Office Space, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. With theater roles in the 1980s, and later, playing the President (The Brady Bunch in the White House) and Vice-President (The West Wing) of the United States, Cole wears his armor as his sleeve. Let’s see how Cole parlays his experience in controlled yet expressive roles into a director role, here in Q-Force. It is his character’s gay-phobic comments that catalyze Agent Mary into Jason Bourne-ing and elevating his crew of queer spies.

Patti Harrison as Stat

Comedian Patti Harrison is an increasingly well-known comedic force for her work in I Think You Should Leave, Big Mouth, A Simple Favor, and Together Together. As one of Agent Mary’s crew, a hacker, what will Harrison bring to the role? Each spy is expected to reveal a unique personality and talent for supporting good badassery in the world. According to Netflix, Stat is "brilliant and guarded - there’s no secret she can’t expose except her own."

Gabe Liedman as Benji

Showrunner Gabe Liedman's previous credits as a writer include Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Obvious Child, and PEN15, and here he does double duty by also playing Benji, a love interest for Agent Mary. From the Netflix description, Benji is "sweet and charming" and "often in peril due to his proximity to Q-Force."

Matt Rogers as Twink

Twink is part of Agent Mary’s superspy crew, described by Netflix as "a drag queen master of disguises - the fun-loving, full of energy genius with a side of drama and daddy issues." Matt Rogers, who is also a writer and host of the podcast Las Culturistas, gets the honor of playing the diva, and is otherwise known for his TV work in Our Cartoon President, Shrill, and Gayme Show. He also made a recent appearance on Awkafina’s recent successful, quirky series, Awkwafina is Nora from Queens.

David Harbour as Agent Rick Buck

David Harbour plays Buck, Agent Mary’s supervisor. Buck is straight, and there is a rivalry presented between the two characters — per the Netflix description, "Long-time rival of Agent Mary, Agent Buck is assigned to keeping Q-Force in check and the status quo of The AIA boys club in place. Will more time with Q-Force bring out the ally in Buck?" Harbour, like others in the cast, has experience across film, television, and theater. He is known for roles in Revolutionary Road, Quantum of Solace, End of Watch, Suicide Squad, and Stranger Things.

Laurie Metcalf as V

V is Agent Mary’s mentor. Despite Director Chunley’s attempts to put Agent Mary in a homophobic box, V sees his talents; she stands out because she believes in him.

Laurie Metcalf started in theater and first made her foray into film and television with an uncredited role in A Wedding, directed by Robert Altman. She would go on to star as Jacqueline Harris in Roseanne, a performance that earned her three prime-time Emmy Awards and two Golden Globe nominations, and was recently an Oscar nominee for her work in Grega Gerwig's Lady Bird. We are excited to see how the mentor-mentee relationship plays out between V and Agent Mary.

Wanda Sykes as Deb

Variety 's review of Q-Force called Wanda Sykes' performance as Deb “predictably excellent.” Deb is one of Agent Mary’s associates, and according to Netflix "When not on assignment or pretending to work at Pep Boys, she’s spending time with her wife and her 16 trauma rescue pitties. Gadgets aren’t her only speciality - she’s the heart and soul of Q-Force."

Sykes is a critically acclaimed comedian. Her resume includes Wanda Does It and Wanda at Large, as well as roles in Curb Your Enthusiasm and Crank Yankers. Sykes won two Emmy awards for her work on The Chris Rock Show and Inside the NFL and currently stars in Upshaws.

Stephanie Beatriz as Princess Mira

Much of Season 1 of Q-Force revolves around the team coming to the aid of Princess Mira, whose small European country may or may not resemble that of Princess Mia's in The Princess Diaries. Voicing the ever-peppy princess here is not Anne Hathaway, but instead Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz. Yes, Rosa Diaz. Seriously.

Q-Force Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.

KEEP READING: First 'Q-Force' Trailer Reveals Voice Cast for Netflix's Queer-Themed Animated Spy Comedy Series

Share Share Tweet Email

Why Werner Herzog Hypnotized His Actors for 'Heart of Glass' For the 1976 film, the infamously strange German director entranced almost his entire cast.

Read Next