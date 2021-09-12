ABC just dropped a fabulous new extended trailer for Queens. The upcoming musical drama stars Eve, Brandy, Nadine Velazquez, and Naturi Naughton as numbers of a former 90s girl group called the Nasty Bitches who reunite in their forties for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

The "Queens" in question are Brianna aka Professor Sex (Eve), Jill aka Da Thrill (Naughton), Valeria aka Butter Pecan (Velazquez), and Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy). As the trailer reveals, the former pop stars are at different places in their lives: one is a mother of four, the other a devote church lady, another a disgraced daytime host, and lastly a washed-up musician. It's not all glitz and glamor anymore, but based on the trailer these ladies are going to reclaim their voices, their friendships, and find renewed empowerment in the industry they once loved.

Image via ABC

RELATED: ABC's 'Queens’: Eve and Brandy Star in Trailer for Comedy About Middle-Aged Rappers Trying to Recapture Fame

Elements of the Queens trailer might catch the attention of former (or current) girl group lovers. There are little nods to the character personas of groups like The Spice Girls and the different levels of fame that members of Destiny's Child found after they broke up. In an era where everyone is leaning heavily into the nostalgia of the '90s and all of those clever earworms created back then, Queens looks like the perfect treat. These queens are ready to take on the world and reclaim their pop thrones!

In addition to the Nasty Bitches, Queens stars Taylor Sele and Pepi Songua. Queens is written and executive produced by Scandal's Zahir McGhee with Sabrina Wind, and Tim Story who also directed the pilot episode.

Queens premieres on Tuesday, October 19, at 10/9c on ABC. Check out the extended trailer below:

KEEP READING: Finally, Some Good News: Brandy and Whitney Houston's 'Cinderella' Coming to Disney+

Share Share Tweet Email

The 7 Best New Movies to Watch on Hulu in September 2021 You can't go wrong with literally any of these movies.

Read Next