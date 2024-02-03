The Big Picture Quad Webb feels hurt and disrespected by the production team for not informing her about her ex-husband's return to the show with his new wife.

She was never given a courtesy call or any heads-up about the casting decision, despite her history with her ex-husband.

Despite the uncomfortable situation, Webb holds no grudges and wishes the best for her ex-husband and his new bride.

Quad Webb has been on Married to Medicine since Season 1, but this last season may have been the hardest for her. Webb was confronted by her ex-husband, Dr. Gregory Lunceford, when he returned to the series with his new wife Lateasha Lunceford. In a recent interview with Webb, she talked about how producers never told her that her ex was coming back to the series with his new bride. While talking with Carlos King on his YouTube show Reality With the King, Webb revealed that her feelings were hurt by the production team of the reality show not feeling it necessary to let her know.

"No one ever called me," Webb told to King. Webb and Lunceford divorced in 2019 after Webb filed in 2018 citing infidelity and abuse, both things that Lunceford has since denied. He then married Lateasha "Sweet Tea" Lunceford in Season 10. Bringing Lunceford back to the show was apparently not necessary to inform Webb. "I have no text messages, I have no calls, I have none of that. They didn’t care how I would feel. Didn't say, ‘Were you even ready for that, Quad? Is this going to be a trigger for you?’ Nothing."

Webb went on to talk about how the production team didn't even bother to let her know when they reached out to the new Luncefords. "Not even a courtesy call," she said. "No one ever said, ‘What do you think about this idea?’ No one ever said, ‘We’re thinking about reaching out to them.’ No one ever said, ‘We know the turbulent marriage and how things went, but we still think that this is going to be a good idea for the show so just want to give you a heads-up we’re probably going to look to bring your ex-husband and his new love interest on the show.’ No. Not at all."

Quad Webb Feels Disrespected by Her Ex's Casting

King went on to ask Webb how she felt about the situation, and Webb said "I was perplexed. I was confused. I felt like, ‘Why? Why would you be so cruel towards me? Why would you not even lend me a courtesy, just a phone call.’ I like to think over the years... [we] have become my family. You can’t be with a group of people for 10 years and not have some emotional tie to them. And I just felt like, ‘Did I mean anything to you all? Anything? You couldn’t have called me? You couldn’t have flown to town and sat down with me and had a conversation with me? Did you for one moment take your producer's hat off and just put on your hat of humanity?’ I wasn’t given that courtesy."

Despite the uncomfortable casting, Webb says she has no hard feelings against her ex. She also says she wishes the best for his new bride. Webb has been iced out of the friendship group due to her ongoing issues with the rest of the cast. But she and Sweet Tea come face to face at the season 10 reunion for a reported blow-up.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday at 9 PM EST on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

