The Big Picture Quad Webb's current season in Married to Medicine has been filled with drama and fractured relationships.

Quad's ex-husband's new fiancé caused tension as her name was constantly mentioned at events she didn't attend.

The idea of adding Quad to the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta makes sense as she is authentic and would provide great television.

Quad Webb has been a regular cast member of Married to Medicine since the series' first premiere in 2012. She has had a colorful, professional career, moving from medical sales representative to actress and producer. She’s also an entrepreneur and launched her line of designer clothes for dogs called Perfect Pup. Her journey on the series has been filled with highs and lows, and this current season is no exception to that. Her tumultuous marriage to Dr. Gregory Lunceford ended as badly as a marriage possibly could, and her relationships within the cast have been fractured and only continue to get worse. Despite the troubles in her relationships, Quad always manages to hold her head up high and does so in as many fabulous outfits as possible.

Quad is currently having a particularly difficult season on Married to Medicine. Her ex-husband, Dr. Gregory, returned to the series with his new young fiancé, Lateasha Lunceford. Lateasha’s presence in the series launched a series of events in which Quad’s name was constantly mentioned at events that she was not even in attendance for. Phaedra Parks, who just joined the Married to Medicine cast, is up to her usual shenanigans on the show, and all of her messy moves involved Quad. First, she brought Quad to Lateasha’s bachelorette party, which certainly did not go over well with the bride-to-be. Phaedra then planned a very strange and overly theatrical “Resurrection” event, in which Quad was wheeled into the chapel inside a white coffin and revealed herself to the other ladies in the cast. The resurrection event was meant to be an opportunity for Quad to renew her relationships with the Core Four, comprised of Dr. Heavenly Kimes, Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, and Toya Bush-Harris. Toya has the most issues with Quad and assumed that she planned the whole event to apologize for her past behaviors. When that doesn’t happen, another fight erupts, leading to even more discontent between Quad and the Core Four. Now, the ladies of Married to Medicine are legitimately icing Quad out of the group— even Dr. Heavenly, who was once Quad’s closest friend, has joined in on the efforts to isolate her.

Quad Webb Is the Best Choice to Be a New Housewife on ‘RHOA’

There is a thing that often happens when new housewives join the fold. The newbies try so hard to live up to the facade they believe a real housewife should have. They force the drama and catty attitudes, and their insincere behavior is so apparent that die-hard Housewives fans see right through them. Their inability to be authentic shines brighter than their actual presence on the show, and that’s a big problem when it comes to expanding the series. The entire cast of RHONY reboot is experiencing this curse. While the new cast’s first season did well, it’s difficult to ignore just how entertaining the old cast was in comparison. This has been seen on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City with Angie Katsanevas, who fans found extremely annoying until her facade fell after the allegations began circling about her marriage. It’s also being seen now on The Real Housewives of Potomac with Nneka Ihim’s addition to the cast. She joined the series and immediately began making every wrong decision possible. She picked a non-sensical fight with Wendy Osefo, and aligned herself with Robyn Dixon, who is certainly not a fan favorite right now.

With the current restructuring of The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, the rumors have been that the new cast will be a mix of old and new faces. Fans have already begun throwing around theories that one of the OG faces in the cast will be NeNe Leakes, who has suddenly been on friendly terms with Bravo after years of discontent. Recasting her would be an insanely smart move, as she is a massive fan favorite. There is also another brilliant move that the network could make when it comes to new faces: they could cast Quad Webb.

Adding Quad to the roster of new faces on RHOA makes absolute sense. Quad has been a regular face on Bravo since Married to Medicine started. Casting her as one of the new faces would eliminate at least one potential case of the newbie curse. Quad is as authentic as they come, and she certainly makes great television. The juxtaposition of her luxurious bubble bath to Lateasha and Greg’s wedding was hilarious and was peak Housewife behavior. With the horrible mean girl behavior that she’s experiencing in the current season of Married to Medicine, it’d be genius to make her a new housewife on RHOA.

