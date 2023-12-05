The Big Picture Quad Webb's relevance to Married to Medicine has diminished due to her failed relationships with the other cast members and the divorce from her husband, Dr. G.

Phaedra Parks' attempt to reintroduce Quad to the show was theatrically flat and a waste of time for the other cast members.

Quad's lack of connections and a medical profession, as well as the introduction of Dr. G's new wife, Sweet Tea, has rendered her presence on the show unnecessary and uninteresting to viewers.

Quad Webb was introduced to Married to Medicine’s audience as the wife of psychiatrist Dr. Greg Lunceford, aka Dr. G. For a reality show based on physicians of color and their spouses, Quad’s connection to the show was in peril as her relationship with Dr G almost immediately grew toxic and eventually unraveled in front of the Bravo audience. Quad and Dr G. both threw dirt at one another with accusations of domestic abuse flying in both directions. Audiences exhaled a sigh of relief when the divorce was granted and Quad committed herself to re-building her life alone. Unfortunately, Quad’s relationships with the other ladies on the show weren’t strong enough to keep fans connected to her storyline.

An ugly quarrel with Toya Bush-Harris didn’t work in her favor; but, instead painted her as spiteful without reason. The divorce from Dr. G didn't work to paint Quad as the victim as she'd hoped. Instead, many of her impassioned accusations were questioned and didn't add up. Rumors regarding infidelity on both sides swirled around the city of Atlanta and settled on the Married to Medicine season 9 reunion.

The accusations, though juicy, didn't stick and fans dismissed the divorce as a wash on both sides. Since that time, Quad has been hit or miss with appearances over the following seasons and her relationships with the other cast members have been even less visible than her presence on the show. Dr. Jackie Walters and Dr. Simone Whitmore have both been quoted saying Quad doesn't return calls or show up for her cast mates when the cameras are off. For a less intellectual cast, showing up looking snatched and fabulous may be enough to stay in the cast's good graces, but among women with real substance, the superfluous antics don't stick. It may be time for Bravo to reconsider Quad's place on the show, especially now that there are newcomers with storylines of substance.

Married To Medicine The ladies of Atlanta's exclusive medical inner circle return with more patients, less patience and a few heart palpitations along the way. Release Date March 24, 2013 Cast Jackie Walters, Simone Whitmore, Toya Bush-Harris, Quad Webb Main Genre Reality-TV Genres Reality-TV Rating TV-14 Seasons 10

Phaedra Parks Has Attempted to Resurrect Quad's Role Unsuccessfully on 'Married to Medicine'

Image via Bravo

In Season 10, episode 5 of the show, newcomer Phaedra Parks organizes a dramatic ploy to introduce Quad back into the fold. The women are given a mysterious address and instructed to dress in formal black. Although Sweet Tea was not invited, she decides to return Quad's favor by crashing her bachelorette party and tags along with Toya and Dr. Simone.

If anyone is more dramatic than Quad, it would be Phaedra - and their two over-the-top brains, who concocted a ridiculously themed meet-up at one of the funeral homes that Phaedra does business with. The intent to showcase Quad as a phoenix rising from the ashes fell theatrically flat and instead proved to be a waste of the other cast's time and use of a formal black dress. Phaedra stood at the pulpit and summoned acting pallbearers to wheel in an extravagant white and gold casket before the audience of women dressed in bereavement black. After much ado, Quad emerged from the casket dressed in a startling white jumpsuit, bob perfectly coiffed, and informed her audience that she indeed had risen from the proverbial dead as a phoenix. The display was so far-fetched that even the level-headed Dr. Jackie had little patience for it. “A phone call or email would’ve suited me just fine,” she said primly during her confessional interview. Dr. Simone chastised Quad’s efforts, suggesting they were less than authentic. “I don’t abandon my friends,” she said candidly when asked for feedback on the event.

Related What We Know About Phaedra Parks’ Boyfriend on ‘Married to Medicine' The former 'RHOA' star is now a cast member on the 10th season of 'Married to Medicine.' She's dating a doctor.

The ridiculous episode all but put the nail in the coffin of Quad’s relevance to the show. True to form, Dr. Heavenly took it upon herself to narrate the shenanigans for the audience, pointing out the foolishness throughout the scene. “Is this b**** getting back in the casket?” she questioned. Quad assured her that she was not returning to the ornate casket. “If you ever wanted to see a phoenix; you’re looking at one it now,” she claimed. By the end of the episode, viewers were confused about Quad’s intentions and even more unsure of her placement on the show. With Phaedra’s introduction to the cast giving the pomp and circumstance without a real connection to a doctor or medical profession, Quad’s presence has been rendered unnecessary to the show. Besides Phaedra being on board, the introduction of Dr G’s new bride Sweet Tea pushes Quad’s relevance completely out the door.

Without a thread of connectivity to the other ladies and no physician attempting to woo her with an opulent lifestyle, Quad’s relationship with the show is dead in the water. Furthermore, the younger, more interesting Sweet Tea has married her ex-husband and is living in her former marital home. By refusing to display any anger or harsh feelings towards Quad as Dr G’s new wife, Sweet Tea detonated any bombs that could’ve possibly gone off between the two and cemented Quad’s death to the show. As audiences watched the cast celebrating Sweet Tea's bridal shower; a poorly planned sensual scene with Quad simultaneously in a luxurious bubble bath with flowers and a silk robe, pushing a peaceful self-love narrative, was an over-reach that again fell flat.

Quad Webb May Be a Better Fit For a Different Bravo Show

Image via Bravo

Phaedra is a Bravo transplant from RHOA after her feud with Kandi Burrus rendered her a forever opponent to the Housewives cast. Perhaps Quad is better suited as an RHOA transplant so that she can start over and attempt to build and nurture real connections with the ladies. If offered the opportunity, she would have to amp up her theatrics exponentially, to be impactful on a faster-moving show with a much larger fanbase. One thing is for sure, the self-proclaimed Phoenix won’t be able to resurrect herself from the proverbial ashes on the show. The spot for a cast member with no ties to a doctor or the medical field is slim but effective if that personality is dramatic and able to ingratiate herself into the cast. Phaedra, in all her glory, has sucked up that space, leaving nothing on the table but scraps for someone that is truly married to medicine. That ship has sailed and fans are no longer checking the navigation. It’s time for Quad Webb to pack her bags and take her delusions of importance to another situation. Married to Medicine fans are no longer paging Miss Quad.

Married to Medicine airs every Sunday on Bravo at 9 PM EST. Next-day episodes are available to stream on Peacock.

Watch Now