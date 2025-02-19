It is hard to overstate the significant popular culture influence that The Who had during the height of their popularity, as the British rock band introduced new electronic techniques and subversive song structures that changed the genre forever. The Who were always linked heavily with the world of filmmaking, and not just because their performances felt inherently cinematic; in addition to appearing in the legendary documentary The Kids Are Alright, the band also contributed the soundtrack for the cult rock musical Tommy.

Critical discussions about the legacy of The Who have generally analyzed the impact that their music had on young, impressionable fans that saw their work as a soundtrack to their own personal rebellions. In the most on-the-nose example of this, The Who provided the soundtrack to the subversive coming-of-age drama Quadrophenia, which analyzed the way in which the rock lifestyle had the ability to change young peoples’ lives.

What Is ‘Quadrophenia’ About?