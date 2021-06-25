Let's go back, back to the times of the game Quake and Joni Mitchell's "Blue." 50 years ago, everyone listened to Mitchell sing about her old man or drinking a case of you and probably cried about it. Then, 25 years later, they started to battle monsters in a maze-like setting for the first Quake game. In any other world, it'd be a fun coincidence that they were released on the same day 25 years apart. But for us, we all suddenly want them to be one thing.

And that's exactly what Andy Baio did on Twitter, by replacing Trent Reznor's score with the entire album "Blue" and suddenly making Quake one of the saddest and emotionally charged games out there. Personally, I loved watching as Baio killed multiple men and a dog set to "California", which as the opening lyric of "Sitting in a park in Paris, France, reading the news and it sure looks bad." Really sets the tone for Quake.

Mitchell's "Blue" is an album that, when listened to in its entirety, will make you sob. Well, let's be honest: Listen to any song on "Blue" and prepare your tissue box. While Blue wasn't always a beloved album, many have come around to praise Mitchell for it, which she recognized in a video celebrating the album's 50th anniversary.

The combination is a masterpiece, filled with twists and turns and cries and one that is oddly fitting for both properties. So now we all have to play Quake and listen to Blue to celebrate, right? That's what we're all going to do this weekend? Just make sure you drink plenty of water to cry. Check out Baio's mashup of Mitchell and Quake below.

