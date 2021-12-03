Nightdive Studios and MachineGames continue to breathe new life into a classic FPS with Quake Remastered. The latest update to the game introduces another new set of single-player levels along with a classic game mode among modern FPS games: horde mode.

The additional map pack, titled "Honey," is an update on a fan-made map pack from 2012 created by Christian Grawert, who is now the senior level designer at MachineGames. It's not the first time MachineGames has offered players extra levels as Quake Remastered launched with a small pack from the developers behind the recent Wolfenstein reboot series. To celebrate the return of the fan-favorite pack, Bethesda interviewed Grawert for their Nods to Mods series, asking him about how he got into Quake mapping and how "Honey" was made.

The more curious addition in the update, however, is horde mode. It takes a page right out of the modern FPS landscape with waves of classic Quake enemies coming at players while they rack up points with up to four players in this arcade-style PVE mode. Each wave provides a more difficult challenge with every third batch of enemies, including a boss to take down and more weapons to earn. Players "win" by beating wave nine which gives them a golden key, allowing them to escape, but they can choose to keep going to see just how long they can survive and how high they can take their score. The new mode also includes four maps designed specifically for battling back waves of horrors.

Alongside the extra content, the update includes a few small bug fixes and quality of life changes including crosshair customization, fixes to aim assist, and nerfs to bot chatting. Quake Remastered came as a not-so-surprise launch earlier this year during Quakecon and brought back the ancestral FPS for modern consoles with a new coat of paint and 4K compatibility. With the re-release also came updated online play with crossplay, mod support, and further developer support, reviving the beloved classic for a new generation.

The new update is live now on all platforms and it happened to coincide with the release of the game on the Epic Games Store.

