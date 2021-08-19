Bethesda had one of the worst-kept secrets in all of gaming with the Quake remaster and now it's official. Quake is back, and it's available as we speak on PC and consoles ,and even includes crossplay and a new free expansion.

As previously speculated, the news broke during QuakeCon's first day of events, but Quake appeared on the Microsoft store shortly before the announcement. The revolutionary arena shooter from id Software will now sport improved models, graphics, and lighting and supports 4K resolution, giving new and old players alike a vastly upgraded experience. Moreover, Quake's iconic multiplayer is available locally with four players and online with eight, all while allowing crossplay between consoles and PC. Even the original soundtrack from Trent Reznor has finally escaped licensing hell to grace players' ears once more, along with a new theme.

Image via iD Software

The remaster comes packed with all of Quake's original expansions, but MachineGames has also added some brand new free content to help celebrate the remaster of the game. Included with the game are the 20th-anniversary expansion titled Dimension of the Past and the all-new pack Dimension of the Machine. All of the campaign can be played cooperatively with friends online or locally as well, making for some fun, blast-from-the-past fragging. As one final treat, the remaster will have built-in mod support with a curated list of add-ons from fans and developers which happens to include all the old missions from Quake 64.

Ultimately, the remaster might not be exactly what Quake fans were hoping for in terms of a new game or a remake, but the integration of modern consoles and the inclusion of new content opens up the classic to a new audience while extending a hand to veterans. Quake is available on all platforms now for $9.99, but if you have the original on PC, you'll receive the upgrade for free. You can check out the official trailer for the Quake remaster below.

