NBC has ordered six additional episodes of the Quantum Leap reboot, Deadline reports. Since its debut on September 19, the series is currently the number one NBC season series on Peacock, which certainly is the propellor of the decision to add more episodes. The fresh order brings the first season to a total of 18 episodes.

The reboot, led by Raymond Lee as physicist Ben Song, is a follow-up to the original series. The series starts 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Song has now assembled a team to restart the project in hope of understanding what went on behind the machine and the man who created it. However, much like Beckett, he makes an unauthorized leap into the past, waking up in a different body with only fragments of his memory intact. Like his predecessor, Ben leaps from life to life trying to right some wrongs. However, if the mystery behind the time travel machine isn’t solved, Ben too might never return to his own time like Beckett.

Given the reboot ties into its predecessor, in time the series also addressed unresolved plot lines from the original series. And per the showrunner Martin Gero, a potential Bakula cameo is not out of reach, and the additional episodes open doors for many such possibilities — though Bakula recently confirmed on Twitter that, as of the current moment, he has no involvement with the reboot. Along with Lee, the series also stars Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine, Ben's fianceé, Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright, chief architect of the Quantum Leap artificial intelligence, and Ernie Hudson as Herbert "Magic" Williams, the head of the Quantum Leap time travel project, a character akin to Dean Stockwell’s Admiral Al Calavicci from the original series. Georgina Reilly plays Janis Calavicci, the daughter of Al Calavicci.

Image via NBC

The series is created by Donald P. Bellisario while Gero, Dean Georgaris, Don Bellisario, Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Steven Lilien, and Bryan Wynbrandt all serve as executive producers. Quantum Leap airs on NBC on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 PM Central. All episodes of Season 1 are also available to stream the day after on Peacock.

You can check out the trailer below: