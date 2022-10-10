Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for 2022's Quantum Leap.The original Quantum Leap had an inherently silly premise — a time-traveling physicist, leaping through the past, inhabiting other people's bodies, and "striving to put right what once went wrong" — but a major reason that it worked was the chemistry between the two leads. Sam Beckett's earnest, charismatic persona was the perfect complement to the cigar-smoking, wise-cracking Al. The two bickered, argued, and joked with each other, yet managed to share a heart-warming moment at the end of every episode that somehow felt genuine.

The sequel (not reboot), which takes place 30 years after the events of the original, has the physicist, Ben Song (Raymond Lee), engaged to his hologram guide Addison (Caitlin Bassett) — but because he suffers from the same memory loss that Sam did, he doesn't know it. This new dynamic between the leads has the potential not only to seriously impact the plot of the series but to provide Addison with more character growth than Al ever got.

Ben and Addison's Romance Adds a New Angle

In the original series, Sam and Al's roles were simple and clearly defined. Sam was the straight man — occasionally a bit sarcastic but usually quite serious. His heart was always in the right place, and he always made the noble choice. Al was the comic relief. —perpetually hungover, constantly cracking jokes about his ex-wives and current girlfriends, and rarely taking any situation too seriously. (In fact, the writers had the good sense to have him bow out of some episodes that addressed especially dark subjects, like Season 2's "Good Night, Dear Heart," which tackles a teen girl's apparent suicide.) Although their relationship developed and strengthened over the years, and it was clear that they had a lot of affection for each other, their roles and characterization didn't change much between Seasons 1 and 5. Ben and Addison, on the other hand, live together, and they're supposed to be getting married in six months. The pilot opens with their engagement party, and they seem blissfully happy together. Then, after receiving urgent texts from an unidentified person, Ben makes the apparently sudden decision to abandon the party and step into the quantum leap accelerator far ahead of schedule.

Because of his memory loss, a side effect of the leap, neither he nor anyone else in the project knows his motivations for doing this. Only the mystery woman helping him, later revealed to be Al's daughter Janis, knows what's actually going on. Since project director "Magic" Williams doesn't know why Ben chose to leap ahead of schedule, he can't rule out that Ben is involved in something nefarious, and he forbids Addison from giving Ben any information he doesn't already remember — including the fact that they're engaged. Addison, now, is forced to watch the man she loves face real, life-threatening risks while she can only observe and occasionally provide helpful information. Without knowing why he would take this extreme step with no warning, she's forced to question everything she knew about him, including whether he's still the man she loves and trusts.

The New Show Offers a Deeper Look Into the Quantum Leap Project

The original series was told squarely from Sam's perspective; we even occasionally hear his inner monologue. We only rarely got the slightest glimpses behind the scenes in the project's present-day time. Sam was the hero, while Al was the sidekick. In the revival, on the other hand, Ben and Addison are more like co-stars. In fact, we learn in the pilot that Addison herself was supposed to be the one leaping and Ben was supposed to be her hologram guide until he foiled those plans by leaping ahead of schedule. So far in the series, we've spent nearly as much time with the project's crew in the present day, working to unravel the mystery of why Ben leaped, as we have with Ben in his leaps.

This provides an opportunity for character development for Addison which Al didn't get until much later in the series. Because Addison is terrified of something bad happening to Ben, or, perhaps worse, of losing track of him in the flow of time, she refuses to leave his side, working nonstop for hours, not sleeping, and barely eating. In Episode 3, "Somebody Up There Likes Ben," she actually collapses from exhaustion and is subsequently treated to a lecture about self-care from Magic. While Al mostly continued with his usual indulgent lifestyle even as Sam was leaping, Addison has thrown herself fully into her role as Ben's guide, sacrificing everything else in her life, including her own health.

The romantic nature of Ben and Addison's relationship also creates a conflict that didn't exist between Al and Sam. "Somebody Up There" introduces a leapee with a girlfriend who rushes into Ben's arms and kisses him passionately as Addison watches. Addison is shocked, though she barely has time to react. The physical intimacy never goes further than this during the leap, but it's likely that future leaps will pair Ben with additional romantic partners. While Al often reveled in Sam's liaisons with women of the past, Addison, obviously, will be hurt knowing that Ben might be getting physical with other people.

In the same episode, while partially unconscious during a boxing match, Ben recovers a vague memory of being in bed with someone in his real life. He doesn't realize that it's Addison, and before he has time to ask her about it, he leaps. The subject will surely come up again in future episodes, and Addison may struggle with her orders not to reveal the truth to Ben. Al, too, couldn't resist dropping extra kernels of information for Sam, even getting himself fired from the project briefly in season one as a result. The intimate nature of Ben and Addison's relationship will undoubtedly lead to an even bigger temptation for Addison to do the same.

When and if Ben does find out that he and Addison are engaged, it could affect his ability to do what he needs to do in order to continue leaping. He'll almost certainly leap into more people with significant others, and he may have difficulty finding excuses to avoid getting physical with them. This could make for some humorous situations, but also situations that are painful for both Addison and Ben. Thus far in the series, Addison has been the epitome of professionalism, but such a serious test of their relationship could compromise her ability to perform her role, or even stay with the project.

It's not easy to create a sequel that pays tribute to its predecessor without simply recreating it. The choice to have the leads in a serious romantic relationship puts a new spin on their partnership and creates new challenges for them to face together. And regardless of how Addison and Ben's relationship plays out in coming episodes, the window into the Quantum Leap project that the sequel has provided has satisfied the curiosity of many fans of the original.