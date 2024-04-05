The Big Picture NBC has officially ended the Quantum Leap reboot after its second season, disappointing many fans hoping for a longer run.

Uncertainty surrounded the modern continuation of the classic series, despite last year's early renewal and optimistic outlook.

Both seasons of the Quantum Leap reboot are now available for streaming on Peacock in the U.S., allowing fans to relive the journey through time.

In a move that might not entirely shock the fanbase, NBC has officially decided to discontinue its journey through time with the Quantum Leap reboot, leaving the series to rest after its second season. This announcement comes on the heels of the two-hour Season 2 finale, which made its leap on February 20, closing a chapter that many hoped would continue. Despite the loyal following that had been building up since its premiere, the show — which was a modern continuation of the classic series that aired between 1989 and 1993 — found itself in uncertain waters. That was in stark contrast from last year, when the series secured an early renewal in December 2022, sparking optimism for a long-term revival.

Sadly, though, time has run out on the series. Set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett's mysterious disappearance, the reboot brought together a fresh team led by Raymond Lee, alongside stars Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee, aiming to unravel the enigmas of the original machine and its creator. Behind the scenes, co-showrunners Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris, along with executive producers Deborah Pratt, Chris Grismer, Alex Berger, and reboot developers Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, were in charge of steering the sequel series into the future.

The 'Quantum Leap' Season 2 Finale Serves as a Series Finale

Speaking to Deadline back in February, Gero and Georgaris admitted they hadn't written the Season 2 finale as a series finale, but were content that it would satisfactorily wrap up the action in a manner that they believed would please the fanbase.

“When we got the early renewal for Season 2, we knew we were not going to end it on a cliffhanger. We were going to end it on the first scene from Season 3, and we’re going to end it with the two characters together, but in a way that you never expected. And that sort of says to the audience, ‘look at all the great places we can go.’ So if it feels like a completion for audiences, that’s wonderful. It is a completion of part of the journey, but I think for us, it serves as the launch for the rest of the journey.The new reality we’re all getting used to is, it’s not just about one rating anymore. It’s not just about one number. There are multiple platforms. So the truth is, I think every showrunner and every show creator is living a bubble existence, for the most part. That just comes with it. And that’s fine.”

Quantum Leap (2022) Set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, follows a new team that must restart the project hoping to understand the mysteries behind the machine and its creator. Release Date September 19, 2022 Creator Donald P. Bellisario, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt Cast Raymond Lee , Caitlin Bassett , Mason Alexander Park , Nanrisa Lee Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

