Gas prices today can have anyone wishing to go back in time. And on Thursday, September 15, 2022, you just might be able to thanks to Quantum Leap. That's right, NBC and the reboot of the 1980s series Quantum Leap are helping people to go back in time to 1985 by rolling back gas and movie prices to their 1985 averages. This bitchin' new promo comes ahead of Quantum Leap's premiere on NBC on September 19, 2022, at 10:00/9:00 PM CT. The premiere will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

As a part of the promotion consumers can receive gas for .91 cents a gallon, which was the average for 1985 Los Angeles. The activation is a part of a one-day-only Quantum Leap drive-through experience. On the same day, Quantum Leap also paired up with Fandango and will be offering moviegoers the opportunity to purchase a movie ticket online for the 1985 price of $3.55 while supplies last.

The Quantum Leap Drive-Through, Check-In, and Gas Station Experience will take place in Los Angeles at Avalon Parking Lot, 1749 N. Vine Street. The event will begin at 9:00 AM PT. The experience will start with a drive through the Quantum Accelerator where they will be treated to dancers, snacks, and totally 1980s swag. Following the Accelerator, guests will go through the check-in lot where guests will receive a pass to enter a nearby gas station. In order to receive discounted gas, guests will have to first complete the drive-through experience.

RELATED:

Take a 'Quantum Leap' Into the Past With the Trailer for NBC's Reboot Series

Discounted gas will be available only while supplies last. There will be no lining up prior to the activation start time. No walk-ups, RVs, large buses, or gas cans will be permitted. No vehicles longer than 20 feet will be allowed. No motortrucks or truck tractors will be permitted at the event. All drivers must be 18 years or older and have a current valid driver’s license, registration, and insurance in order to participate. All passengers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Fandango promotion will take place on the same day as the gas promotion. The Fandango promotion will include a special promotional code that will allow fans to buy movie tickets for $3.55 while supplies last. The promotional code will be publicly available at www.quantumleapday.com starting at 9:00 AM PT on September 15, 2022.

Further information regarding the drive-through and gas promotion can also be found at www.quantumleapday.com. Quantum Leap will premiere on NBC on September 19, 2022, at 10:00/9:00 PM CT. It will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.

Check out the trailer for upcoming show below: