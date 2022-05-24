Quantum Leap debuted in 1989 and came to a heartbreaking conclusion in 1993. Over the course of five seasons and Emmy Awards, the series followed time traveler Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) and his holographic companion, Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell) as he leaps back and forth in time. He would take over the body of a person to make something right that once went wrong, correcting history.

The final episode devastated fans with the written tag that Dr. Beckett never returned home. Now, almost thirty years later, another scientist, Dr. Ben Seong played by Raymond Lee, is going to follow in Sam's footsteps. Here are some things that the series should touch on.

The Fate of Sam Beckett

Oh, boy. This is a tough one. In the series finale, "Mirror Image," it's revealed to Sam that the leaps are going to get tougher and that the person who can decide when he's done, when he can go home, is him. His body vanishes from the waiting room, suggesting that wherever he is, he's himself, and from there he never returned home, instead, he's working in time to make things better for everyone.

There are already rumors that Scott Bakula the series star has been in the occasional talk to reprise his role as Sam. Any reboot would at least have to touch on the idea of what happened to Beckett in light of what Dr. Seong is attempting.

Is Weird Ernie aka Al, God?

Character actor Bruce McGill appeared in the series opener and closer of Quantum Leap, "Pilot" and "Mirror Image." In "Mirror Image" he plays a bartender named Al who is much more than he appears to be, much like the bar Sam finds himself in.

He was also there at the beginning as one of Sam's COs, known as Weird Ernie when Sam's first leap landed him as a test pilot. Was he there making sure Sam got started ok? As Al, he knows Sam is leaping. He warns him about future leaps, but denies being God, or a god... but who is he? A living embodiment of time? Answers, please.

The Threat of The Evil Leaper

While Sam is out there righting things that once went wrong, there is a malignant force attempting to do the opposite; working to make things worse, dooming people. The idea is first hinted at in the third season episode, "The Boogieman," before blossoming into a fully formed idea in the fifth.

There is an evil leaper, seen in the original series as Alia (Renee Coleman) and her holographic partner, Zoey (Carolyn Seymour). They are moved through time to muck it up, in effect, Sam's nemesis. Will someone or something be out there working against Ben's leaps? Will it be worked into the continuing mythology of the series?

Sam's Daughter Could Help

In the trio of episodes collectively known as "Trilogy," Sam fathers a daughter, Sammi-Jo (Kimberly Cullum). She goes on to follow in her father's footsteps in the sciences and Sam learns is working with Project Quantum Leap to find a way to bring her father home.

With a combination of her father's genius IQ and her intense focus on the subject, Samantha Josephine sounds like someone who could or should be involved with Dr. Seong's project. Bringing her on board in the new series would further tie it into the reality and history of its predecessor.

Exploring The Waiting Room

The Waiting Room of the Project was only glimpsed a few times throughout the course of the series, particularly in the last season. This is where the body of Sam Beckett would reside while his spirit occupied another body in time. The ejected soul/spirit/id/essence of that person would settle into Sam's body. As we've seen, complications had been known to ensue when body-swapping happens, especially in movies and television.

An exploration of the present time, and what the displaced person goes through while in Dr. Seong's form could make for interesting storytelling, and one that was brushed up against but never fully delved into during the original series.

Where is The Project: Quantum Leap Team?

The team who worked with Sam Beckett included the supercomputer Ziggy (voiced by Deborah Pratt), his best friend Admiral Al Calavicci, and the brilliant but seemingly ditzy scientist, Tina (Gigi Rice). She had an on-again-off-again relationship with Al, before Sam helped set Al's past to rights. The halitosis suffering engineer, and scientist Gooshie (Dennis Wolfberg), and Sam's wife, Dr. Donna Eleese (Mimi Kuzyk).

How did they deal with things after the events of the series finale? Each of them contributed to Project Starbright, later Quantum Leap, and had a personal and professional stake in helping Sam with his time travel project. Are they still out there, striving to find a way to bring Sam home? Are they working or consulting with Seong? An acknowledgment of them at the very least should be required.

Brushes with History

Throughout the series, Sam would occasionally cross paths with, or become, soon-to-be-famous people. He'd help out with song lyrics (Buddy Holly), story ideas (Stephen King), and dance moves (Michael Jackson), and it would be a fun little moment for the characters. It could also be played darker, as seen in "Lee Harvey Oswald."

While the original series could tackle difficult and relevant social matters, usually within their actual historical context, there was also a sense of fun, wonder, and exploration married to it and those brushes with history helped viewers see things in a new way. It will be interesting to see if it was continued occasionally in the new show. It's up to you now Dr. Seong. Oh, boy...

How ‘One Hour Photo’ Foresaw the Dangers of Idolizing So-Called Perfection

