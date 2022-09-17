Quantum Leap has had a significant impact on how science fiction is portrayed on television and is seriously underappreciated. The adventures and escapades of Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula, and Al Calavicci, performed by Dean Stockwell, were the focus of the NBC television series, which lasted from 1989 to 1993, as they traverse space and time. Even though it wasn't precisely an anthology series, each episode contained a different story in which Sam's consciousness was implanted into a person from the past or the future to fix what he repeatedly found were historical errors.

Although Quantum Leap may not be as appreciated as other sci-fi classics like Star Trek or Firefly, it has consistently retained a vast and devoted fan base. It has been speculated since 2002 that there would be some sort of extension for the much-loved show created by Donald Bellisario, and now, decades later, a reboot is officially set to debut on NBC. Nearly 30 years ago, when Dr. Sam Beckett took his final plunge into the Quantum Leap accelerator, viewers of the science fiction series were left wondering what had become of him. While setting out on brand-new journeys through the accelerator, the new Quantum Leap reboot might provide the answers to those queries. To relaunch the project and uncover the truth about the machine and the man who built it, a new team has been put together. This new cast, which as of now does not include Bakula or Stockwell (who sadly passed away in November 2021), seems like the perfect group to build on Sam's legacy and continue his adventures.

The new Quantum Leap is scheduled to premiere on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10 PM EST, on the NBC channel. The remaining episodes of the season will then continue airing on Monday nights. After its initial on-air broadcast on NBC, it will also be available to watch the next day exclusively on Peacock.

Continue reading below for more details on the cast and characters of the 1989 time-travel adventure drama's hotly-anticipated reboot.

Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong

Dr. Ben Seong, a distinguished physicist, will be portrayed by Raymond Lee. He takes a literal leap of faith and ends up lost without his memory when he goes against procedure and starts traveling to other periods using the quantum leap machine while always inhabiting a new person's body, just like Sam Beckett once did. The trailer shows Ben landing backstage in 1986 Los Angeles and taking over the body of a female singer in a rock band. Another scene shows him in the body of a soldier in 1991 Kuwait as he jumps off an aircraft. The new series, as the synopsis indicates, will explore not just the physicist's adventures but also those of his new team members as they attempt to chart Ben's journeys to discover the mysteries of Dr. Sam's remarkable machine and figure out why Ben makes an unauthorized trip into the past, which causes everything to shift.

Raymond Lee is an American actor of South Korean descent. He played opposite Lanny Joon in the online series Ktown Cowboys for his first significant role. Lee has also made several cameo appearances in episodes of Scandal, Modern Family, How I Met Your Mother, and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, among other shows. In 2016 at Manhattan Theater Club, he played the lead role in Qui Nguyen's Vietgone. For his off-Broadway performance as Quang, a Vietnamese refugee in the United States, he received a Theater World Award. Recently, he has appeared in some of the highest-grossing films of 2022 like Top Gun: Maverick and The Lost City, as well as in recurring roles in Made for Love and Prodigal Son, and as a series regular on the series Kevin Can F**k Himself.

Ernie Hudson as Herbert “Magic” Williams

Herbert "Magic" Williams is a character who first appeared in the season three episode named "The Leap Home, Part II (Vietnam)". Christopher Kirby plays Herbert in the episode, where he was introduced as a soldier in the Vietnam War. In the revival/reboot, the now-older Williams, played by Ernie Hudson, is the man in charge of the Quantum Leap project. Herbert is a no-nonsense career military guy who must answer to his employers, who won't be pleased once they find out about the breach of protocol. The storyline takes place in 2029, thirty years after the finale of the original Quantum Leap TV series. While his team seeks to rescue Ben, he utilizes his political and military expertise to keep the Pentagon out of their way for as long as possible.

Ernie Hudson is a beloved American actor who boasts an impressive portfolio. Penitentiary II (1982) featured one of Hudson's earliest film roles. Hudson became well-known for his role as Winston Zeddemore, a recruit to the titular group in the Ghostbusters film series. He recently reprised the role in the Jason Reitman movie Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Some of his other major works include Leviathan, The Crow, Congo, Miss Congeniality, The Ron Clark Story, Turning Point, and Nappily Ever After. Hudson has also appeared in several TV shows like The Last Precinct, Desperate Housewives, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Law & Order, Grace and Frankie, and L.A.'s Finest.

Caitlin Bassett as Addison Augustine

Addison, played by Caitlin Bassett, is a project lead at Quantum Leap headquarters who uses cutting-edge technology to connect with Ben while he is time traveling. This is fairly close to how Admiral Al Calavicci communicated with Sam via hologram in the original show. Addison is by Ben's side through his leaps and appears as a hologram that only Ben can see and hear. She is a seasoned Army veteran who brings calm precision to her work and will play a huge role in assisting Ben as he jumps from person to person and time period to time period.

Caitlin Bassett will be making her TV acting debut in the Quantum Leap reboot. Bassett, who was part of the 2020 ABC Discovers Talent Showcase, served in the military for seven years, having completed three combat tours and attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant before being honorably discharged. She then developed an interest in acting while attending Brooklyn Law School.

Nanrisa Lee as Jenn Chou

Jenn Chou, played by Nanrisa Lee, is the project's head of digital security at Quantum Leap. Nanrisa Lee is an American actress and producer who has appeared in several TV shows and films like The Princess of Nebraska, American Horror Story, Bosch, Hansel Vs. Gretel, Westworld, The Aliens, Star Trek: Picard, and others.

Mason Alexander Park as Ian Wright

Mason Alexander Park portrays Ian, the lead architect of the Quantum Leap artificial intelligence program and the person in charge of Ziggy, a hybrid supercomputer that runs the Quantum Leap Project. Previously, Sam and Al Calavicci also received help from a computer called Ziggy in locating historical data for the era Sam leaped to. Ziggy was portrayed in the original Quantum Leap by Deborah Pratt, who is an executive producer of both the original series and the reboot.

Park is an American non-binary artist who was recently seen in Netflix’s adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman in the role of Desire. Park’s earlier TV roles include Netflix’s live-action Cowboy Bebop, iCarly, Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures, and a voice role in The Legend of Vox Machina. They played the title role in the first Broadway national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch and won an award for Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical for Cabaret in the 2020 Helen Hayes Award.