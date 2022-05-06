Now we just need to know when this series is going to leap onto our television screens!

Earlier this year reports came out that NBC was shooting a reboot of the cult classic sci-fi series, Quantum Leap, and now we have learned that the pilot has been ordered to series at the network. It has been thirty years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, and now a new team has been assembled to restart the project, seeking to unravel the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it. In other words, the reboot is picking up where things left off, and it sounds like it is more of a sequel than a hard restart. It seems fitting that this news would arrive on May 5th, exactly twenty-nine years to the day that the credits rolled for the last time on the series.

In addition to the series order news, NBC has also delivered a first look at the series, which shows Dr. Ben Seong (Raymond Lee). The cast includes Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee. Very little is known about the series or its characters, beyond the news that broke earlier this year that Station Eleven director Helen Shaver would be directing the pilot episode. Jewel Staite may also appear in the series, based on filming that took place in Vancouver, though an official announcement about her character has not been made yet. La Brea showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrdant penned the pilot, and will also be executive producing alongside Shaver. Fear not, the creator of the Quantum Leap, Don Bellisario has also signed on to produce the series with Deborah Pratt, the voice of Ziggy the A.I., along with Martin Gero.

The original Quantum Leap series premiered in 1989 and ran for five seasons with Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell as its leads. The series centered around Dr. Beckett, a physicist who had theorized the potential for time travel and eventually gained government support to launch the "Quantum Leap" program. Things go terribly wrong, and he is thrown back in time the first time he leaps. But that's not even the worst of it. Every time he leaps through time he ends up in the body of the person he leaps into, meaning he's never physically present in those locations. In almost every episode he inadvertently causes major changes to history, but hopes each leap he makes will eventually return him home. While it is unclear if Bakula will make an appearance in the reboot, he has confirmed in past interviews that he has had conversations about the possibility of returning.

Hopefully, as the series begins to move forward with more episodes, we'll get more information about when and where the series is set.

