It's been nearly three decades since Quantum Leap went off the air, and yet the fan-favorite science fiction series still has people scratching their heads over a myriad of unresolved plot lines. However, it looks like some of those burning questions might be resolved in the new NBC reboot of the series, which airs on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 PM Central.

The original Quantum Leap premiered in 1989 and followed Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula, a physicist who leaps through space-time attempting to correct mistakes in history. One of the biggest loose ends of the original series centers on the character Herbert "Magic" Williams, who is played by Ernie Hudson. In the original series, Sam quantum jumps into Magic's body in a Season 3 episode. But whether Magic remembers this, well, out-of-body experience, was not answered in the original series.

However, it looks like we will finally be getting an answer to that question in Episode 4 of the new reboot. The episode will address the leap from the original series pretty directly according to showrunner Martin Gero. “[Magic] does explain, from his point of view, that leap,” Gero said. He continues, praising Hudson's performance in the new reboot. “Ernie [Hudson] gives this phenomenal monologue. It’s so beautiful. It might be my favorite scene of this first chunk [of episodes]. It’s really, really special.”

But Ernie Hudson's character Magic isn't the only original cast member to carry the torch from the original series to the reboot. Deborah Pratt, the original series' co-creator and voice of the A.I. unit Ziggy on the original series, was on hand for filming. Pratt also serves as executive producer on the reboot series.

Of Pratt, Gero said that “[s]he’s been a real connection to the past show and is there every day with us." He continued, saying, “[a]s a fan of the original show, I don’t want anyone to mess it up. To be able to have Deborah… She’s been banging this drum for 20 years, being like, ‘We got to bring the show back.’ It’s so exciting, not only to do it, but to be able to do it with her.”

The new reboot picks up 29 years after the end of the original series and follows Ben Song, played by Raymond Lee after he, like Sam Beckett before him, makes an unauthorized jump through time. You can watch Quantum Leap on NBC Mondays at 10:00/9:00 PM Central. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.