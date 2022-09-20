[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Quantum Leap.]

In the NBC series Quantum Leap, the time travel project has been restarted with a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), that is hoping to find answers and understanding about the man who originally created the program. Nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (played by Scott Bakula in the original series) vanished, Ben has made the decision to violate protocol and start leaping, along with the help of a hologram that only he can see and hear, as he moves through different time periods, situations and people.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Lee talked about his first reaction when this project came his way, how everything just felt right from the start, the immense responsibility of leading this show, welcoming a new guest cast with every episode, how fun it is to keep changing things up with each leap, how much he knows about what’s going on with the story arc, and having a connection to the original series.

Collider: I’m very excited about this show, and I love how familiar and yet new it feels. That can be a very tricky balance, so it was cool to see how that’s achieved.

RAYMOND LEE: Yeah, our show creators are huge fans of the original, so they wanted to make sure that they honored it while creating a very fresh show, at the same time.

When the possibility of being a part of something like this comes your way, what goes through your head? Do you wonder why? Are you immediately intrigued? When it’s a reboot, are you more hesitant or more curious than you normally would be? What went through your mind when you saw that Quantum Leap would be coming back?

LEE: All of that. My first thought was, “Are you sure you want me?” I read the pilot script, and our original pilot got retooled now to be episode six. Now, it has all the qualities of the original, except it’s more accelerated and a bit more action was infused into it. For me, I felt like this was a perfect type of show to jump into, for where I was in my personal life, my career, and everything. Everything felt right, when I read the script. Every now and then, in an actor’s life, they read something that feels so right, and something just clicks, and this was one of those where I couldn’t say no. I didn’t wanna say no. It was absolutely a yes, from the start. I’m just so happy that we are where we are now.

It’s one thing to have a show click for you, but then the next step is clicking with the ensemble that gets put together. Did you have a moment when you felt like that was working?

LEE: It was right from the start. Our producers and our casting director had done such an incredible job with casting the perfect people. When we first met, out in Vancouver, I remember we sitting at a dinner, and we all looked at each other and started grinning. Nanrisa [Lee], who always asks the hard-hitting questions, was like, “How are you gonna lead the show? How do you feel? Are you up to the task?” And I was like, “Oh, my gosh!” Everyone’s already so much of their characters. It just felt right. When we hit the pavement, we were off. Vancouver was such a great experience to have with them because it also felt like we were in our own summer camp, creating our own little thesis project. The journey has now taken us to the Universal lot with our own stages. To answer your question, it just felt right, right from the start.

So then, how are you leading the show? Leading a series is a big responsibility, but this is a reboot of a series that fans loved and remember fondly. Does that make it feel like an even bigger responsibility, to be at the head of all that?

LEE: Yeah. I feel an immense responsibility to not only do the original show justice, but to also create an atmosphere at work that is conducive to the best work. It’s not anything I’ve done before, so I have nothing to reference. I can only look to those who I’ve been under the leadership of, who I’ve really admired. I’ve taken from them, and I’ve put that and infused that into the way that I like to work and the kind of set that I like to set the environment for, to create. I’ve just been taking it a day at a time, one obstacle at a time, and one episode at a time. Somehow, we’re here now, shooting episode seven, and not everything has gone to crap yet. We’re still here, so we’re winning, in that sense.

How different does it feel that you’re not just leading your ensemble cast, but you also have a different full guest cast coming in with every episode. Do you guys do anything to always welcome the new cast, for each time he’s leaping?

LEE: Yeah. I’m so glad you asked that because it’s something that I, and the rest of our cast and the crew, have started to take a lot of pride in. I like to tease and say that I am the perpetual guest star in their episodes. If anything, I’m the new person in their world, and I like to treat it like that. I like to treat them like they’ve always been there because it is a whole new cast of actors that are stepping in and creating this world. I’m trying to fit into their world. I have to be the chameleon. Our culture on set also needs to slightly shift, for what is happening. Everything has to say liquid and malleable. We have really taken it upon ourselves, individually, everyone in the cast and crew, to welcome them with open arms, so that they can do their best work in creating the atmosphere that we need to be in. We have a lovely wall of photos in our hair and makeup trailers, that are images of all our guest cast with each episode, that are gonna be remembered forever.

The premise of this show allows for things to constantly be changing. As he’s leaping into different people at different times, he could find himself doing any number of things, which must be fun for an actor. At the same time, it has to be hard for him to have his own character journey, when he’s always in the body of someone else and trying not to die while he’s in that body. How has this experience affected your own approach and your own process for finding a character, when it’s a character that is also someone else and somewhere else all the time?

LEE: It’s been extremely fun. First of all, these are the roles of a lifetime. I get to check off an actor’s bucket list with every leap. As the mythology goes, I’m able to physically perform the way the person I leap into can. I just have my brain and feelings, so if I leap into the body of a woman, I have to imbue the person with that, and imbue Ben Song as well. That has been the great challenge, for each of these episodes. It’s something that’s ever-changing and ever-evolving because my way into a person’s body is different, each time around. I find it, as I go along. What’s great is that I have so many random hobbies that have never had a purpose, and now I get to use all of them in one show. They’re like, “Can you juggle?” Yeah. “Can you box?” Yeah. The writers are also leaning into my skill sets. There’s a conversation that happens when we build these episodes that’s been a great challenge, but it’s also very exciting.

It seems like a really interesting and unique process because you don’t want to make it some weird caricature, in some silly way. Manifesting it seems really unique.

LEE: Yes, absolutely. You absolutely nailed it. You wanna shade them with the person, but you don’t wanna play a version of them that feels fake or big, or also tips away to somebody that I might not be this person, although they would never assume that somebody else is possessing them. It’s about holding true to what this person might be like.

From the beginning, there’s a bit of a mystery around why Ben made the decision to do this. He leaves a message for Addison, telling her that he has a reason for doing it, only he doesn’t tell her what that reason is. Do you know what that reason is yet? Have you been told, or are you left to your own theories?

LEE: I have chosen not to know. I want to find out as Ben finds out. I’m only using the information that’s been given to me, from what’s been in the scripts.

Is it hard not to try to come up with theories? Do you guys talk about it, as a cast?

LEE: Some of them might know. I just like secrets. I also don’t want it to affect my performance. There are definitely some theories swirling around, and some of our actors are really hilarious, in the way that they’re able to weave together their own conspiracies. It’s awesome.

In the pilot, we learn that this mystery figure who’s the one that helped Ben leap has a clear connection to Al Calavicci, and we even hear about Sam Beckett, so we know that all of this exists within that same world. What’s it like to get to play with that connection while also establishing this as its own thing?

LEE: It’s already in the writing. Deborah Pratt, who was the creator of the original story, is with us, every single day, to make sure we are spiritually aligned. I have to trust that what we’re creating something completely new, but that has enough there, tonally and spiritually, to honor the original. I’m not so much in control of that. I’m just the perpetual fish outta water that is gasping for air with every episode and every scene.

I have to tell you that I love a good dance moment, so I enjoyed you putting on a tux and having a dance scene in the pilot.

LEE: Thank you. I had the True Lies song playing in my head, the whole time. That’s all I was thinking about.

