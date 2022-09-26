NBC's Quantum Leap reboot is officially underway with a new team restarting the time travel project after 30 years. While Raymond Lee's Ben Song has been doing the leaping this time, fans have wondered if the original series lead Scott Bakula would reappear at some point in this new series as Dr. Sam Beckett. Earlier this month, however, the original star seemingly quashed all chances of him returning in an official statement, wishing the new cast and creatives "Good luck and happy leaping!" However, if showrunner Martin Gero is to be asked about it, he's not ruling out a potential Bakula cameo.

The Blindspot creator sat down with Collider's own Christina Radish to discuss his work on the new Quantum Leap series and the conversation inevitably turned to Bakula. Sam Beckett was the first to break protocol and leap into other people's lives to right their wrongs in the hopes of eventually returning home. The original series kept the former scientist in the flow of time as he continued to leap throughout history, leaving the door open for Ben and his team to explore the mysteries of the Project Accelerator and Sam himself. It seemed like a perfect opportunity for fans to catch up with the old scientist while seeing his interactions with a rookie leaper. Moreover, he was part of the reason the original show worked so well thanks to the general chemistry he had with the rest of the cast. Gero left a little wiggle room when asked about getting the fan favorite to return, saying:

I will respectfully always ask him to do the show. I have a very, very good idea that Deborah (Pratt) knows about and that Don (Bellisario) knows about. I think it could be really exciting. But I also completely respect his wishes. He knows our enthusiasm for him. He knows our enthusiasm, our love, and our reverence for the old show. It’s a no right now. It would be pretty amazing to have him back, but I don’t know what that timeline looks like, or even if it’s possible.

Although the ball is fully in Bakula's court, Gero will keep trying all he can to get the original Sam back in the series. When pressed about the possibility existing for a reunion, he added "Yes. I wanna be able to call his managers just enough where they feel like I want him on the show, but not enough where they’re like, 'This is a possible stalker situation. We need to alert the authorities.' We would all love for that to happen, but we completely honor and respect his wishes."

NBC's reboot follows a very similar premise to the original with Ben making the same unauthorized leap through time and changing the lives of others for the better while his crew back in 2022 attempts to crack the accelerator's code and bring him back. Quantum Leap airs on NBC on Mondays at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 PM Central. Check out the trailer below and stay tuned to Collider to see Radish's full interview with Gero soon.