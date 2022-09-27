[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for Quantum Leap.]In the NBC series Quantum Leap, the time travel project has been restarted with a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), that is hoping to find answers and understanding about the man who originally created the program. Nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (played by Scott Bakula in the original series) vanished, Ben has made the decision to violate protocol and start leaping, along with the help of a hologram that only he can see and hear, as he moves through different time periods, situations and people.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, showrunner Martin Gero (Blindspot) talked about what made him want to be a part of bringing back this beloved TV series, the importance of working with the original creators, why things were shaken up a bit after the initial pilot was shot, the desire and hope to eventually get Bakula to return to his role, the challenges of essentially filming a pilot with every episode due to the nature of the leaps, their upcoming Halloween episode, the rules for leaping being broken, assembling this cast together, whether other possible familiar characters could make an appearance, and how much he tells the actors about where things are headed.

Collider: Is this something that you pursued doing? Was it brought to you? Did you need convincing to tackle something like this?

MARTIN GERO: It was brought to me. I was very lucky. I was originally just gonna be one of the executive producers. The studio and a couple of writers had a take that they were having trouble with, and they asked if I wanted to step in, and it was an immediate yes. I was such a huge fan of the original that it was a no-brainer for me. I was thrilled from the jump to be involved.

When you did decide to move forward with this, what was important to you, when it came to making a show that’s recognizable for fans of the original, but you’re also doing your own thing? It seems like that can be trickier than people realize, so did you have a guide for finding that balance?

GERO: No, it was really just a group effort, on all of our parts, including working with the original creators, Deborah Pratt and Don Bellisario. Thankfully, everyone was on the same page of needing to make it our own thing. It could not be a Sam and Al reboot, with different actors playing Sam and Al. That would’ve been, not only disrespectful, but just wrong. We wouldn’t have done it. For us, it became really clear that we wanted it to be a straight-up sequel. We talked very briefly about it being a reboot, but with different characters. But to me, the ending of Quantum Leap, the original show, was so controversial. Leaving your elite character out there, it just seemed like a rare opportunity to potentially set right what was wrong, to use the language of the show, by being able to potentially give fans an ending, and if not an ending to that series, a continuation of that world.

You mentioned things being retooled a bit with the show and you stepping into a different position than you initially expected. At what point did all of that happen? Where were things at, when you stepped in as showrunner?

GERO: I stepped in as showrunner during the filming of the first episode.

When I spoke to Raymond Lee last week, he told me that the original pilot was retooled to be episode six, which means you also must have had to retool another episode to then air first.

GERO: Yeah. So, to clarify the timeline, we shot a pilot in March, and that pilot was finished in April and submitted for approval from the network. For a bunch of reasons, that pilot wasn’t right. And so, we had a big conversation. People give network TV a lot of shit, but one of the things that it does really right is make pilots. Pilots are very expensive, but they really do teach you an enormous amount about the show. So, after watching the original pilot, which will be a fantastic episode six, it just didn’t feel buzzy enough to be the first episode of the show. One thing that we were very clear about is that we have the right cast. The cast is fucking phenomenal. We had this great cast, and we had this great premise, so we needed to rethink what the first episode should be. I brought up doing a brand-new first episode. Everyone was like, “Oh, God, are we throwing out this very expensive pilot?” And I was like, “No, because we can maintain the leap.” The show is pretty modular, that way. So, the majority of that leap is in episode six, with some of it being reshot to contextually fit in that spot. That then allowed us to take all the incredible lessons we had learned and write a brand-new pilot, and then shoot a brand-new pilot. And then, in the middle of shooting that brand-new first episode is when I stepped in as showrunner.

And shuffling episodes is not something that’s all that uncommon with a TV show.

GERO: Yeah, it happens everywhere. When you have time and money, you can do it right. I’ve been involved in 300 or 400 and something episodes of television, at this point, and it’s crazy to me that you can read a script and not know for sure what you’re gonna need by the time you edit. There are always scenes where you’re like, “I’m sure that’s gonna be in the show,” and then you shoot it and the alchemy is wrong, or maybe you wrote it bit poorly. It’s an amazing process, working at this level with the flexibility to be able to create jigsaw puzzles like that, that end up making the product better for your audience.

Scott Bakula came out and said recently that he wishes you well, but that he’s not involved with the show. At the same time, fans of the original series would love to see him on this new show, in some way. Is that door closed? Do you hope to return to a conversation with him, at some point?

GERO: Yeah. I will respectfully always ask him to do the show. I have a very, very good idea that Deborah knows about and that Don knows about. I think it could be really exciting. But I also completely respect his wishes. He knows our enthusiasm for him. He knows our enthusiasm, our love, and our reverence for the old show. It’s a no right now. It would be pretty amazing to have him back, but I don’t know what that timeline looks like, or even if it’s possible.

But the possibility could exist?

GERO: Yes. I wanna be able to call his managers just enough where they feel like I want him on the show, but not enough where they’re like, “This is a possible stalker situation. We need to alert the authorities.” We would all love for that to happen, but we completely honor and respect his wishes.

I would imagine you would never want to recast the role to include that character, but have you had conversations about other ways to include the character without seeing the actual person, while you’re waiting to see whether he’ll come on?

GERO: I don’t have a big interest in doing that because I feel like it disrespects his wishes, if that makes any sense. He doesn’t wanna be on the show, so I don’t wanna do a Crispin Glover, like in Back to the Future 2, where it’s like, “Oh, Sam is just upside down,” so you can’t really tell it’s not him. We’re not gonna do that. We’re using some clips from the old show and footage that people have seen to inform the audience about what we’re talking about sometimes. Until he’s ready, which could maybe possibly be never, we’re not gonna have a fake Sam in the show.

The thing about Quantum Leap is that every episode is essentially a pilot, since you are in a different time period with all new characters and you’re exploring a new situation. What are the challenges of making a series like that?

GERO: It’s a lot of fun, from a writing standpoint. It’s a crazy joy. You’re not just having to be like, “How do we solve a murder this week?” It’s a procedural, but it’s also a revisiting of everyone’s favorite genre and the thing they’ve always wanted to write. There’s a tremendous amount of freedom in the ability to write these things. Now, producing them, I’ve done a lot of shows and I thought I was great at this, but this show is so hard. It’s not Blindspot, where we shot the show in like 16 countries. That’s one of the hardest things I’d ever pulled off, but it was really just a logistical problem, at the end of the day. Whereas with this, the learning curve is infinite. You’re like, “Oh, here’s a great way to do a big episode. We’ll use the six points Western streets on the Universal back and do a Western because it’s already there. That’s basically a free set.” And then, you find out that it’s a hundred thousand dollars to bring in the dirt to make the streets so that you have enough dirt on them for it to look right, and it also has to be safe for the horses. Like you said, it’s basically like doing a pilot every week. For the audience, it’s gonna be incredible because this show will have a texture unlike any show on television right now, where it’s truly going to different, every week. But for us on the producing side, it’s been really hard, but really worth it.

Is there anything that you’ve done with this show so far that felt like a particularly big swing, that you weren’t sure if you could pull off, but then the episode just came out really cool?

GERO: Yes, but I don’t wanna say what it is.

Can you say which episode?

GERO: No. The thing is, they truly are all big swings. On paper, they’re all really dumb to try this early in a show. We’re doing a full-on, huge boxing episode for episode three, that I can’t believe we actually pulled off. And the Western is a perfect example of that because of the scope. It just feels incredible to have those kinds of vistas on a network TV show, with a bunch of extras and horses, and that’s just episode five. It’s not even a sweeps episode or a midseason finale. We’re doing a horror movie right now for Halloween, which is so fun. We have a tremendous crew that are fans of the original and they’re really seizing the opportunity to work on a show where it’s never boring. It’s never the same thing twice.

I have to tell you how personally excited I am to hear you say that you’re doing a Halloween episode because holiday episodes are something we have been severely lacking on TV shows lately. Especially with streaming, because they never know when someone might watch, there seem to be less holiday episodes than there used to be?

GERO: Yes, and I love it. We won’t have a Christmas episode because we’re not airing on Christmas, but the show is literally airing on Halloween night. We’re doing our take on The Exorcist, and it’s like really scary and good.

What are the rules of this version of Quantum Leap? Is it the same situation, where he can only jump in the years he’s been alive? Is it possible to have him jump further back?

GERO: So, he’s broken the rules. Sam had a certain set of rules, based on how he programmed the quantum leap accelerator. Because Ben reprogrammed it right before he left, all bets are off, essentially. He can jump outside of his lifetime.

You’ve also said that he can jump into anyone, whether it’s people from different cultures or even women. How do you approach those aspects of the show, with Raymond Lee’s performance? Obviously, you never want it to fall into a caricature or something too over the top, so is that something you guys talk about, as far as making that feel as real as possible?

GERO: Yeah. Even our bad reviews are saying that Raymond is a star. He is an undeniable presence and an infinite sense of empathy. It’s very important to our writers and the production staff and Raymond that these characters should never be played for laughs. It should never be, “Oh, he’s a woman. Isn’t that funny?” That is just a recipe for a disaster. It was incredibly important for the women in our room that, when Ben jumps into women, he has that experience and knows what that’s like, but that also doesn’t necessarily define the leap. Whoever he jumps into informs his experience, and we’re trying to be as authentic to those experiences as possible. Because the show, at its core, wants to walk a mile in someone else’s shoes and let the audiences experience that, a real touchstone episode for me was “Jimmy,” from the original show. Decades later, I still think about that episode. It really informed me, as a kid, and how I perceived the world through someone else’s eyes. It’s an incredible device that Don and Deborah made. First and foremost, the show has to be fun. It’s a Monday night fun spectacular. But we’re able to tell some stories in here that I think are really interesting and really important, and do them in a way that is like wholly organic to this show and none other.

Where are you at in the production process, and how far ahead are you with the scripts?

GERO: We’re currently shooting episodes six and seven, and we’ve broken up to episode 11. We’re doing good.

With something like this, how far ahead do you have to think about the mythology of this show? Do you have any details in mind for what your endpoint will eventually be? Do you try not to ever think that far ahead, at least right now?

GERO: Something we developed on Blindspot that worked for us was doing it one season at a time. We have a beginning, middle, and end to this season. We know what the end of the season is gonna be. We know what the beginning of next season would be, and what next season would be about. We’re trying to treat it like a series of novels in a collection of books that you really love. That avoids it being all middle. This mythology doesn’t have to sustain 50 episodes. It only has to sustain, hopefully, 22 episodes. And then, if we go to the next season, the engine of the mythology gets tweaked, and it changes a little bit. That’s how the show doesn’t feel boring by episode one hundred, if that makes any sense.

With a show like this, you have to create this character that’s interesting enough that people want to follow him to all these different people, places, and time periods, but you also really need to find an actor that brings all that to life. What made Ben Song that character, and what was it about Raymond Lee that made him the right person to bring the character to life?

GERO: I had great fortune. I occasionally will just make short films and not tell anyone about them. They’re like secret projects on the side. Sometimes they lead to bigger things, but sometimes they don’t. Raymond was a part of one of those in 2019, and I was just blown away by him. He had such a tiny part, but he was so funny. I also just got to know him that day and was like, “This guy’s gonna be fucking huge.” And then, when he got cast Kevin Can Fuck Himself, that was it. I was like, “He’s gonna be too famous to ever work with again. This is it. This is his upward swing.” It just timed out that he was finishing up with that show, right when this show was available. The second we saw his name on a list, I was like, “Oh, it’s gotta be Raymond.” He’s so likable. He really has a Tom Hanks energy. Not to paint him with another performer’s brush, but he has that ability to be really funny, but really sincere and deeply emotional. You just root for the guy. There is no Quantum Leap 2.0 without Raymond Lee. Truly, the show would not work without him.

Ben has done this awful thing, not telling anybody that he was doing this. He doesn’t remember anybody, and he’s in this situation, but nobody knows why. It’s amazing that you still can’t help but really like him.

GERO: Right. What we do is alchemy. It’s all just risks. That’s why stuff doesn’t work sometimes. You can put five great actors in a room with a really great script and a great director, and it just won’t work some days. You’re just like, “I don’t know why that just didn’t work.” To our great fortune, not only do we have Ray, but him and Caitlin [Bassett] have this phenomenal chemistry together. She is way better than she should be, for this being basically her first professional gig. And then, there’s the ensemble of Nanrisa [Lee], Mason [Alexander Park] and, the man, Ernie Hudson. We did a pilot where they had met the night before, and then we shot it, and they were all amazing in it. But the lived-in nature of their relationships, to be able to reshoot a new first episode, three months after them getting to know each other, really built a comradery between them that is palpable.

It’s a really interesting choice to bring the character of Magic over from the original series, as part of this team. What was the process for making that decision and having that connection? Did you always know it would be that character, specifically?

GERO: We had been talking about ways to connect things to the past. I don’t wanna give too much away because a lot comes out in episode four, as to the like why of it all. But we identified Magic as the character for a lot of reasons. Obviously, that episode is so beloved, but once you see episode four, you’ll be like, “Yes, that’s why it makes sense to have him be the head of the program.”

It also works, if you haven’t seen the original series. He’s still a great actor and an interesting character.

GERO: Exactly. That was every choice about bringing in mythology or Easter eggs. We were like, “Pretend I’ve never seen the show. Is this still interesting? Is this still vital? Does this still feel necessary?” We wanna be able to hold hands with the old show, but not in a way where it prohibits a new viewer from having the same experience as an old viewer.

Obviously, Ernie Hudson can just do anything, anyway. There’s something so special about him, in general.

GERO: I totally agree. I just can’t believe that I have his phone number in my phone and that I’m allowed to call Ernie Hudson, whenever I want. That’s not a thing that should be allowed. But yeah, he’s so great. He’s the nicest guy. He’s a phenomenal leader to have on set because he’s so chill, and he’s seen it all before, and he has so much experience. He also still has a real desire to do great work. There’s a scene in episode four, between him and Mason, that is one of my favorite of the show. It’s a three-page monologue, basically, and he nailed it.

Will we encounter any other previous characters from the original? Is that something you’re trying not to overdo, especially in the first season?

GERO: Yes, you will see some other characters that you’ll know from the old show, but I don’t think it’s overdone. It’s done in service to this new story.

Will we see any of the evil leapers from the original, or something like that?

GERO: Not from the original, but potentially, maybe, yeah. That’s something to look out for.

What was it like to put this team together? Did you have specific ideas for what you were looking for with those characters, or were you just open to seeing which puzzle pieces could fit in the most interesting ways?

GERO: Yeah, that was basically it. Everyone, except for Ernie and Ray, auditioned. The great part about starting from scratch, having gotten to know them a little bit, is that the greatest thing about an ongoing TV show is that the characters really are a fabrication of both the writers and the actors, working in tandem. The writers see what the actors can do, and they’re like, “Wow, okay, we can write to that.” And then, the actors see what the writers are doing and they’re like, “Oh, shit, I didn’t know that. That’s exciting.” It’s this fascinating and really fun back and forth between us and the performers to perfectly tailor these really fun roles to them. That was actually one of the things I really felt about the original pilot. We have these actors, like Mason and Nanrisa, and we wanted to see them in the show. They shouldn’t be relegated to being exposition engines. We needed to give them a little breathing room, so that we could get to know them. Obviously, those characters will flesh out, over the course of the season. We have time to get to them, in a way that we don’t necessarily for Addison and Ben. They’re incredible, and you’ll be seeing more and more and more of them.

At TCA, you mentioned that Ben will remember that he’s in love with Addison pretty quickly because you didn’t wanna stretch that out too much. Why was it important to you to not stretch that out?

GERO: I just feel like, if the audience knows something that your lead character doesn’t know, no matter how much they innately know why that character doesn’t know, you start to feel like that character’s dumb. It’s hard to root for somebody where you’re like, “I know this. How do you not know this?” And emotionally, the show is so much more interesting, once he remembers. He’s essentially almost a child right now, that she’s gotta take care of. Once they can have conversations about what he sacrificed to be here, and trying to figure out why, between the two of them, and then also what their relationship is now are all way more interesting than holding off and not doing that.

How much do you tell the actors? Do some know more than others? Do you try to not give them much information? Do some want to know everything while others want to know nothing?

GERO: I believe in giving them whatever they want to know. If they wanna know what the very end is, I’ll tell them that moment. They are trusted collaborators. I’ve never understood keeping the cast in the dark. If they wanna know, then they’ll know, but some of them just don’t wanna know. Some of them wanna experience it, an episode at a time, in real-time. Some of them don’t wanna know things that their characters don’t because they don’t wanna subconsciously play something that they shouldn’t.

In watching this pilot, it really brings back a feeling that has felt missing for a while. I’m looking forward to seeing more of the season, to see how that really plays out.

GERO: That’s so nice. It feels like proper great network television, and I say that with all humility because this truly is a team effort. There is no auteur in this camp. It really is just a bunch of incredible people working together to make a thing we’re really passionate about. It feels like the type of show that I love to watch when it’s on, and now that I’m making one, I’m like, “Okay, I know why there’s not a lot of them.” They’re so hard to make. But this cast is incredible. I think the arc of the season that we’re taking everyone on is gonna be really, really satisfying and fun. After the first five or six episodes, stuff starts to become clear. Some people who got the pilot were like, “I can’t believe they’re holding back episode two,” but they weren’t holding it back. It literally wasn’t ready. We were still working on episode one, several hours [before it was set to air]. These shows are done at such a pace that they air almost unfinished. [On premiere night], we had one finished episode, it aired, and then we had zero finished episodes. It’s just a terrifying thing. This beast constantly needs to be fed. But we’re working with such an incredible team on the production side, on the post side.

Quantum Leap airs on Monday nights on NBC.