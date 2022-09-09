NBC's upcoming reboot of the hit 80s sci-fi series Quantum Leap has just received a new official trailer. IGN broke the story, sharing a trailer that reveals a whole new main character taking over for Scott Bakula's Dr. Samuel "Sam" Beckett. The revival of Quantum Leap, which is serving as a sequel to the original series, takes place 30 years after Dr. Beckett vanished into the Quantum Leap accelerator, and follows a new team led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee) who tries to understand the complexities of this time travel technology. In addition to Lee, the Quantum Leap revival stars Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee.

The first full-length trailer for Quantum Leap begins with Ben Song stepping into the Quantum Leap accelerator and then being transported into the body of a criminal in the year 1985. Self-proclaimed "hologram from the future" Addison comes to the aid of Ben, who does not remember anything about what is currently going on. Addison guides Ben in driving the getaway car for a gang of criminals and teaches him how to drive a stick, before explaining to him why he is in the past and who he really is. As the trailer goes on, it becomes clear that this Quantum Leap reboot will be its own intense and mind-bending sci-fi story, while still adding to the already established world of the original cult hit series.

Helen Shaver originally directed a pilot from a script by Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrdant for the series that was given a series order back in May of this year. Shaver still serves as a director on the show, alongside Rachel Talalay and David McWhirter. Lilien and Wynbrdant both serve as writers on the revival series while Martin Gero currently acts as the showrunner.

Quantum Leap will premiere on NBC and Peacock on September 19. Check out the official trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Quantum Leap.