It's almost time to once again fire up the Quantum Leap accelerator as NBC's upcoming reboot of the cult classic late 80s-early 90s sci-fi series Quantum Leap is set to arrive on Monday, September 19 on NBC and streaming on Peacock. With just a few weeks to go, the first trailer for the upcoming series has been released, showcasing series star Raymond Lee as he leaps back to the mid-1980s.

The brand-new 26-second teaser trailer sees Lee's character, renowned physicist Dr. Ben Seong, leaping back to 1986 and finding himself backstage at a music concert in Los Angeles. Looking in the mirror, he sees that he has leaped into the body of a female lead singer of a rock band, and given the chants heard from off-screen, it's time to perform. The new series is set 30 years after the events of the original series when Dr. Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula), stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and disappeared into the past. Now a new team has come together to solve the mystery behind the titular Quantum Leap accelerator. When Ben takes part in an unauthorized activation of the machine, he is sent back in time to the 1980s with amnesia. Now, it's up to Ben to figure out how to get back to his time, all with the help of a hologram named Addison (Caitlin Bassett) and Herbert “Magic” Williams, a "no-nonsense career military man" played by Ernie Hudson that uses his pull to keep the use of the machine a secret.

The original Quantum Leap aired for five seasons from 1989 to 1993 on NBC, spanning ninety-seven episodes, and is a much-beloved cult classic. The series followed Beckett on his journeys to the past, where he would "leap" into people in order to correct past events, all in an attempt to return to his time. During its five-season run, the series won seventeen awards, including multiple Golden Globes and Primetime Emmy Awards. The series won the Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography for a Series in 1989, 1990, and 1991.

Image via NBC

Joining Lee, Bassett, and Hudson on the cast of the Quantum Leap reboot are Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee. The series was ordered to series by NBC back in May 2022 after a pilot was made which was directed by Helen Shaver (Station Eleven) and written by La Brea showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrdant. Lilien and Wynbrdant were also the series' showrunners until late July, being replaced by Martin Gero with the duo now just serving as executive producers. Other executive producers on the series include Gero via Quinn's House Productions, original series creator Don Bellisario through his Belisarius Productions, and Deborah Pratt, who voiced Ziggy the A.I. in the original series.

Quantum Leap is set to premiere on NBC and stream on Peacock on September 19. Check out the new teaser trailer and read the official synopsis for the upcoming reboot series down below.