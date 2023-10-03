The Big Picture The new Quantum Leap series follows physicist Ben Song as he leaps into different bodies in different time periods to fix past mistakes.

Ben's motivations for leaping are initially unknown, and he suffers from amnesia, causing tension with his holographic guide and romantic partner, Addison.

The team at Project Quantum Leap uncovers connections between Ben and other leapers, leading to revelations about the future and a showdown with a mole at PQL.

The new Quantum Leap series picks up thirty years after the original left off and uses the same premise: each episode follows the new leaper, physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), as he leaps into a different body in a different time period and puts right what once went wrong. The biggest difference between the new series and the one that aired from 1989 to 1993 is that the team back at present-day Project Quantum Leap — including director Magic (Ernie Hudson), A.I. engineer Ian (Mason Alexander Park), and head of security Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) — play almost as big a role as the leaper himself.

Like Sam Beckett (Scott Bakula) before him, Ben stepped into the quantum accelerator before it was ready for testing. But while Sam did it to save the project, we don't find out Ben's motivation until late in the season. In fact, Ben wasn't supposed to be the leaper at all: his fiancée Addison Augustine (Caitlin Bassett) was. At first, no one at PQL knows why Ben chose to leap, and because Ben, like Sam, has amnesia, he doesn't know either. Addison serves as Ben's holographic guide, but Ben doesn't recognize her or remember their relationship for the first few episodes.

There Are No Limits to Ben's Leaps in 'Quantum Leap' Season 1

Eventually, the team uncovers a connection between Ben and Janis Calavicci (Georgina Reilly), daughter of Sam's hologram Al Calavicci (Dean Stockwell). Ben and Janis have been working together, but Ben doesn't remember why and Janis isn't talking. All of this is happening behind Addison's back, which, understandably, upsets her and causes her to question her relationship with Ben. Meanwhile, Ben continues to leap through time, and the team soon learns that he and Janis discovered a way to enable him to leap outside his own lifetime. They theorize that Ben is trying to reach a specific point in time.

During a leap that takes him into the Old West, Ben meets Leaper X (Walter Perez) -- another leaper who recognizes Ben and believes Ben is following him. As Ben continues to slingshot through time, the PQL team continues to piece together the puzzle. They learn that Leaper X is Richard Martinez and that in the present day, he hasn't yet leaped. This leads Ian to theorize that the point Ben is trying to reach is in the future.

Like Sam, Ben recovers his memory gradually. He remembers his relationship with Addison at the end of Episode 4, after leaping into the body of a female bounty hunter and apprehending a cartel leader. In Episode 8, shortly before the midpoint of the season, he remembers that he leaped to save Addison, but he still doesn't know from what. The team catches Janis, but she refuses to give up any information, believing that there is a mole at PQL.

'Quantum Leap' Season 1 Has a Strong Message of Inclusion

Episode 12, "Let Them Play," sees Ben leaping into the body of a high school basketball coach whose daughter is transgender and faces prejudice from the community. Ben must prevent her from running away and disappearing — and the episode pulls no punches with its powerful message of acceptance and inclusion. In the present day, Janis reveals that a poet named Dottie (Shakina Nayfack) told Ben to leap. Magic and Jenn track down Dottie and discover that she was a leapee, but the leaper wasn't Ben — it was Ian from some time in the future.

The revelations come fast and thick in the last few episodes. In Episode 16, Ben leaps into a 1950s private detective who must help a woman escape an abusive asylum. Richard Martinez leaps into one of the doctors, and the two team up to complete the mission. But once they're successful, Martinez stabs Ben in the neck and leaves him to die. Ben manages to get the attention of some nurses who save his life, and he leaps. In the present day, Janis reveals that she's learned who the mole is at PQL: Ziggy, the A.I. who runs pretty much everything.

Ben then leaps into a flight attendant who must prevent a plane crash, and the team is tasked with guiding him through the leap without Ziggy's help. Ben completes the mission and leaps, finding himself back at PQL, which has been destroyed. There he meets an older Ian and learns that it's the 2050s, and the world is in the midst of a nuclear winter. Ian explains that there are so few people left, that they had a hard time finding someone for Ben to leap into. It was this version of Ian who leaped into the poet Dottie and gave Ben his mission in 2022.

Is Ian the Real Hero in 'Quantum Leap' Season 1?

In the season finale, future Ian informs Ben that the U.S. government blames time travel for the world's failings, and they sent Martinez (Leaper X) back in time to destroy PQL. Since Addison was meant to be the original leaper, Ben leaped in her place in a bid to protect her and stop Martinez. As Ben leaps away, Ian gives him a formula to pass along to their younger self. Ben then leaps into himself in 2018, just before his first date with Addison. He tries to play it cool and allow events to happen as they originally did, but Addison quickly becomes suspicious of his behavior. Ben reveals the truth, but Martinez has already leaped into 2018's Magic, and persuades the team to lock up Ben. However, Ben convinces Jenn that he's really himself, and she frees him to stop Martinez.

Ben and Martinez's conflict culminates in a time-hopping fistfight in the quantum accelerator where the two are rapidly ping-ponged through their previous leaps. Back in the Old West, Martinez gains the upper hand before being shot by one of the townsfolk. The Ians of both 2018 and 2023 simultaneously realize that the formula passed along by future Ian is a code that, if executed synchronously across time, will allow Ben to redo his last leap. The Ians input the code and Ben leaps back to 2018 where he is able to repair his relationship with Addison. As the two kiss, he leaps. The season ends on a cliffhanger as the team waits outside the accelerator in 2023 for Ben to leap home.

Will Ben make it home, or is he destined, like Sam before him, to leap through time forever? If the showrunners want Ben to continue being the protagonist, he'll have to keep leaping — otherwise, Addison will presumably take his place as the leaper as she was originally meant to. And based on what we've seen of Season 2 so far, Ben is indeed still the leaper. That said, the new series has given other characters a much more significant role than the original did, even including the chance to step into the imaging chamber. Perhaps, then, the rest of the team might someday step into the accelerator as well.

Season 2 of Quantum Leap premieres October 4 on NBC.