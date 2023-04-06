Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of Quantum Leap (2022).Quantum Leap has wrapped up its first season and been renewed for a second, meaning that Ben Song (Raymond Lee) will continue leaping through time to set right what once went wrong indefinitely. And although most of the cliffhangers introduced in Season 1 were wrapped up — like the identity of Leaper X and the nature of his mysterious mission — some major questions remain.

The original Quantum Leap aired from 1989 to 1993 and starred Scott Bakula as leaper Sam Beckett and Dean Stockwell as his holographic guide Al Calavicci. The new series is a direct continuation of the original and includes characters from that show, such as Herbert "Magic" Williams (Ernie Hudson) and Al's daughter, Janis (Georgina Reilly). Magic even mentions his hope to use the Quantum Leap project to find Sam, who, as far as they know, is still out there leaping through the past. The biggest difference between the two series is that while in the original we rarely got a glimpse outside of Sam's perspective, in the new series, significant portions of each episode take place in the present day and revolve around the other project staff. But while this new perspective gives viewers more insight into the inner workings of the project, it also raises more questions.

RELATED: 'Quantum Leap' Showrunner Martin Gero Breaks Down the Season 1 Finale and What's Ahead for Season 2

Where Is Ben's Body?

Image via NBC

In the original series, Sam's physical body traveled through time and took the place of the body of the individual he leapt into. The leapees still looked and sounded like themselves to the people around them because their "auras" surrounded Sam, changing his appearance. This was confirmed in the original series' Season 5, Episode 4, "Nowhere to Run," when Sam leapt into Ronald Miller, a double amputee, but had to save a man from drowning and was forced to use his own legs to do so. A witness actually saw Ronald get out of his wheelchair and float as if on invisible legs, though of course, no one believed him.

However, in the new series, it seems that only Ben's consciousness leaps into the past and inhabits the body of the leapee. This is made apparent in Episode 3, "Somebody Up There Likes Ben," in which Ben leaps into a professional boxer, and Ben's hologram/fiancée Addison (Caitlin Bassett) explains that when Ben punches his opponent, it's really the boxer doing the punching, with all the power of his professionally trained body. That being the case, then, where is Ben's body? It doesn't seem to be hanging around HQ anywhere; if it is, no one has ever mentioned it. (Did they put him on ice and forget about him?) And in the finale, when we see Ben enter the accelerator with Richard Martinez (Walter Perez), they both disappear, indicating that their bodies are not left behind when they leap. Perhaps Ben's body is suspended somewhere between space and time -- if so, does this mean he won't age as long as he's leaping?

Where Are the Leapees?

Image via NBC

When Sam Beckett swapped places with the leapees, they found themselves in the HQ Waiting Room in Sam's time. In fact, Al, Gooshie, and the other staff were sometimes able to extract useful information from the leapees to help Sam in his mission. In the new series, there is apparently no Waiting Room, and no one ever mentions the possibility of communicating with a leapee. When Magic meets a former leapee named Dottie (Shakina) in Episode 12, "Let Them Play," they describe the week-long experience simply as "losing time." Dottie knows that someone else was in control of their body during that time — they see the leaper's face in their dreams — but where Dottie's and the other leapees' consciousnesses go during the leap, we never know.

What Happens if Ben Fails a Leap?

Image via NBC

The internet abounds with theories on this one. Ben's crew seems convinced that Ben will become stuck in the past if he fails a leap, but clues from the original series hint that this might not actually be true. While many do believe that Sam would indeed have been stuck in the past, others, citing a few lines of throwaway dialogue, think that Sam would have leapt out when the opportunity to complete the mission had passed, regardless of whether it was successful. But the original series' controversial finale presented even more possibilities.

In that bizarre final episode, "Mirror Image," Sam discovers that he has leapt to the date of his birth and finds himself in a mysterious bar called Al's Place. The Al behind the counter isn't the one Sam knows, but he does recognize the face in the mirror: it's his own. Al seems to know a lot about Sam and hints that Sam himself is controlling the leaps, meaning that Sam leaps when he believes the mission has been accomplished. Alternatively, Sam might will himself back to the beginning of the leap, giving himself another chance at the mission. Indeed, in the same episode, we meet another leaper named Stawpah (Stephen McHattie), whose brief storyline implies that he has been given a second chance to correct a failed leap.

Ben Song does fail a mission during season one of the new series: in Episode 11, "Leap. Die. Repeat.", he becomes trapped in a time loop and is given five chances to stop a nuclear explosion. He fails four times, and each time the leap resets until at last, he succeeds on his final chance. However, this time loop scenario seems to be unique; Janis believes that the presence of the nuclear reactor causes it. So what would happen if Ben failed a leap without the benefit of a time loop? We still don't know.

How Many Other Leapers Are There?

Image via NBC

The appearance of Leaper X in Episode 5, "Salvation or Bust," was a shock to the Quantum Leap crew and viewers alike; up to that point, there had been no indication that anyone other than Ben had leapt from beyond Sam's time. Between the two series, we now know of seven leapers: Sam Beckett, Evil Leapers Alia and Zoey, Stawpah, Ben Song, Richard Martinez, and Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park). (Technically Al Calavicci also briefly spent some time as a leaper during a freak lightning strike which caused him and Sam to switch places.)

Since Martinez's plan to destroy Quantum Leap fails, we can assume that the project continues into the future indefinitely. And the longer the project goes, the more likely it becomes that someone else — either authorized or covert — attempts a leap. Addison, for instance, was training to be the leaper before Ben leapt ahead of schedule: will she at some point be tempted to step into the quantum accelerator herself to search for Ben? If word of the project were to leak, how many unauthorized leapers would attempt to get into the accelerator hoping to change the past, reunite with lost loved ones, or just escape the present?

How Far Can Ben Leap?

Image via NBC

The appearance of Leaper X wasn't the only surprise in Episode 5 — Ben finding himself in the Old West was also totally unexpected. Sam was only able to leap within his own lifetime, but Ben and Janis have discovered a technique that enables Ben to slingshot through time, like a spaceship using the pull of a planet's gravity to pick up speed. This enables Ben to leap far outside his own lifetime and even into the future (though he was able to remain there for only a few minutes). This creates more interesting opportunities from a storytelling angle — while Sam's leaps were confined to a period of about 45 years, perhaps Ben's leaps would have no limit. Might we get an episode in the pre-colonial era? Ancient Rome? Neanderthal times? The possibilities may be limited only by the show's budget and the writers' imaginations.

Why Didn't Ben Leap Home?

Image via NBC

After Ben's final leap, everyone — Ben, Janis, Addison, and the rest of the crew — are confident that Ben, having completed his ultimate mission to stop Martinez from killing Addison and destroying the Quantum Leap project, will leap home. The episode closes on the crew's expectant faces watching the quantum accelerator, but the Season 2 preview reveals what really happens: Ben doesn't come home. Instead, he continues leaping through time.

Sam never returned home because he tested the accelerator before it was ready, so the technology was simply not complete enough to enable the crew to pull him out of the past. However, Ben stepped into the accelerator believing that stopping Martinez would bring him home, though it's never entirely clear why he and Janis were so confident in that assumption. The technology is, of course, much further along than it was when Sam first used it over 20 years prior, but whether the crew will ever be able to retrieve Ben (or Sam, for that matter) remains to be seen.

All episodes of Quantum Leap Season 1 are currently available to stream on Peacock. A release date for Season 2 has not yet been announced.