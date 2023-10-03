Quantum Leap is a reboot of the original Quantum Leap series from 1989 to 1993. The original show followed the adventures of Dr. Sam Beckett, played by Scott Bakula. Dr. Beckett was a physicist who could jump into time periods throughout history because of his experiments with time travel. However, he could not control the duration of his time jumps or where he could jump. The original show developed a strong cult following, and a revival was given the green light by NBC in 2022. Set 30 years after the finale of the original Quantum Leap. A new team has been assembled to revive Dr. Beckett’s original program and figure out what went wrong with the original.

Season 1 of Quantum Leap consisted of 18 episodes with an average of 2 million broadcast viewers per episode. The show was popular enough that NBC renewed it for a second season. The second season of Quantum Leap will premiere on NBC on October 4, 2023. Here are the series regular characters you need to know before Quantum Leap Season 2 begins.

Raymond Lee As Dr. Ben Song

Raymond Lee heads the cast of the new Quantum Leap as Dr. Ben Song. Dr. Song is a gifted quantum physicist who is trying to figure out what happened to Dr. Sam Beckett and learn the lessons that Beckett learned about the Accelerator that makes time travel possible. With only the help of a holographic version of his fiancée Addison he must figure out how the Accelerator works in order to solve the mystery of what happened to Dr. Sam Beckett.

Raymond Lee may look familiar to viewers because he’s played both recurring and guest roles on many popular TV shows, including Modern Family, Scandal, Magnum P.I., Prodigal Son, and Here And Now.

Caitlin Bassett As Addison Augustine

Addison Augustine is Ben’s fiancée and the hologram that helps him navigate the situations he jumps into. No one can see or hear Addison except Ben. She helps him figure out why he’s been sent into particular situations and provides valuable context and insight about social customs, history, and background information that he needs to fit into his surroundings and solve the problems that present themselves. Addison is an ex-Army intelligence officer in the show, which mirrors some of the real-life military experience of the actress who plays her.

Caitlin Bassett has never had a major acting role before Quantum Leap. But she spent seven years in the Army as an intelligence specialist, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. She also served three combat deployments, two of those in Afghanistan.

Ernie Hudson As Herbert “Magic” Williams

Herbert “Magic” Williams is the head of the Quantum Leap project. He is fiercely protective of the Quantum Leap team, but also has to balance making his bosses at the Pentagon happy to keep the project going. Magic has a personal interest in the project and a connection to Dr. Sam Beckett.

Ernie Hudson is a veteran of film and TV. His raspy voice and no-nonsense attitude are hallmarks of the many memorable characters he’s played through the years. He’s starred in films like Ghostbusters, The Crow, and Miss Congeniality. He’s also appeared in TV shows like Oz, Bones, Quantum Leap, Criminal Minds, Law And Order, and dozens of other shows.

Mason Alexander Park As Ian Wright

Every scientific team since a resident tech wiz, and for the Quantum Leap team, that tech expert is Ian Wright. Ian is the lead programmer of the team that rebuilds the AI unit that provides the information about Dr. Ben Song’s leaps. “Ziggy”, as the AI unit is called, is an essential part of the jumps, and Ian quickly becomes one of the team's most important members. In Season 1, Ian got to serve as Song’s hologram guide, giving him some important insights that will help him fine-tune Ziggy’s programming.

Mason Alexander Park is a non-binary actor who has played vital roles in theater productions and genre TV like Cowboy Bebob and The Sandman.

Nanrisa Lee As Jenn Chu

TV veteran Nanrisa Lee plays digital security expert Jenn Chu on Quantum Leap. As head of digital security, Jenn Chu works very closely with Magic Williams to protect the Quantum Leap program and ensure it doesn’t go off the rails like the initial Quantum Leap project did. She is focused on helping bring Ben Song back to the present. She does that by trying to help Ben solve the mysteries that led to Dr. Beckett’s disappearance so that the team can take the Quantum Leap project to the next level.

Nanrisa Lee has appeared in dozens of successful genre and mainstream TV shows. In addition to being a fan-favorite on Quantum Leap, she has appeared in shows like CSI: Vegas, American Housewife, Star Trek: Picard, Good Girls, American Crime Story, Grey’s Anatomy, Bosch, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Eliza Taylor As Hannah Carson

Hannah Carson is a new series regular character who will join Quantum Leap in episode 3 of Season 2. The official character description says that Hannah Carson is a "complex young woman who may be more than she appears.” Not much else is known about this new character. Eliza Taylor is best known for her leading role in the genre hit The 100. She played Clarke Griffin in the sci-fi apocalypse show from 2014-2020.

Peter Gadiot As Tom Westfall

Also joining the Quantum Leap cast in season 2 is Peter Gadiot as Tom Westfall. Westfall is a former Special Forces Army Intelligence officer. The character is described as "Thoughtful, centered, a spiritual kind of warrior whom both men and women admire, but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant. Tom will take on a crucial role overseeing the Quantum Leap project." Considering his military background, it’s a safe bet that he will be working closely with Addison. Fans may recognize Peter Gadiot due to appearances in genre favorites like Yellowjackets, Supergirl, and Queen Of The South.

Other New Additions

Eliza Taylor and Peter Gadiot aren't the only new faces that will be seen on Quantum Leap in Season 2. Guest stars Melissa Roxburgh, Francois Arnaud, Aaron Abrams, and P.J. Byrne are also appearing this season.