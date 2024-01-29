The Big Picture Quantum Leap Season 2 returns after a mid-season hiatus with more time-and-space-jumping adventures.

In the upcoming episode, Ben is thrown into the body of a bounty hunter, blurring his ethics.

Showrunners previously spoke to Collider about the three-year time jump and promised a satisfying ending for Season 2.

After waiting for more than a month, Quantum Leap fans can finally gear up to watch the remaining episodes of Season 2. The sci-fi series returns from the mid-season hiatus this week, and once again we’ll get to watch the time-and-space-jumping dynamics that we love so much play out. In the new episode, titled “Off The Cuff,” Ben (Raymond Lee) is thrown into the body of a bounty hunter and his ethics get blurry. To celebrate the return, Collider has teamed up with NBC to share an exclusive clip from the episode.

After dealing with a plane crash and going all the way to Egypt, Ben will now leap into the crime underworld. This time, he’s in the body of a retired NYPD officer who decided to become a bounty hunter. He’s accompanied by a shady lawyer who defends some gritty criminals, and from Addison's (Caitlin Bassett) research, his job is to basically protect one criminal from another. As Quantum Leap goes, there might be more to this case than meets the eye, but we’ll have to wait until the episode airs to find out.

We can’t forget that, between leaps, Ben is still dealing with the aftermath of having lost three years of his friends’ lives and having returned to a world in which project quantum leap had been terminated, and he was presumed dead. He has a lot to deal with in every episode, and that certainly starts taking its toll on his mind and relationships as the leaps add up.

'Quantum Leap' Showrunners on the Season 2 Finale

Image via NBC

In an interview with Collider, showrunners Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris revealed why they decided to do the three-year time jump. They stated that they wanted to do something that felt “urgent and dire,” but also “something that comes from an emotional space,” as opposed to a time/math space event. And three years was the right amount of time “to have everyone hurt for him, mourn him, and start realistically move on with their lives, so that him suddenly reentering everybody’s lives would cause maximum chaos and maximum drama.”

The showrunners also added that viewers will be satisfied with the ending of Season 2 because they think of Quantum Leap as a series of novels with a beginning, middle, and end. While this suggests that this season will be as self-contained as it can be, it also speaks to the scenario we are currently in, where TV shows are abruptly cancelled left and right. When fans know that most of the arcs and threads will be resolved, that helps them commit to watching the show even if it gets cancelled out of the blue — though hopefully, we'll have many seasons of Quantum Leap to look forward to anyway.

NBC's Quantum Leap returns on Tuesday, January 30, with new episodes available to stream the next day on Peacock. You can watch our exclusive sneak peek in the player above.

Quantum Leap (2022) Set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, follows a new team that must restart the project hoping to understand the mysteries behind the machine and its creator. Release Date September 19, 2022 Creator Donald P. Bellisario, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt Cast Raymond Lee , Caitlin Bassett , Mason Alexander Park , Nanrisa Lee Main Genre Sci-Fi Seasons 2

