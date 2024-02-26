The Big Picture Ben and Hannah find closure in their romantic storyline, realizing the impact of their relationship on those around them.

The possibility of Hannah's return is dependent on Eliza Taylor, as the showrunners want to continue working with her.

The complex love triangle between Hannah, Ben, and Josh explores themes of sacrifice and the idea of a powerful but temporary love.

Hannah (Eliza Taylor) is gone. Or is she? The Season 2 finale of the Quantum Leap remake did something that network TV rarely gets to do — wrapping up a romantic storyline — but since the series is set to continue... could we see her again? Is it possible that she and Ben (Raymond Lee) could reconnect at some point? In an interview with ScreenRant, series showrunners Dean Georgaris and Martin Gero talked about the end of Hannah's arc, and revealed their plans for the future of the series.

During the interview, Georgaris and Gero revealed that they always thought of Hannah's arc with a beginning, middle, and end in Season 2. The duo used the term "closure" to refer to the character and mentioned that Hannah's creation of the swap code that would make it possible for Ben to get back with Addison (Caitlin Bassett) was always the plan. It's a tragic end for the character in some aspects, but it reinforces the themes of Quantum Leap of making difficult choices that transcend time, space, and one's individual feelings. Georgaris summed the season finale's main points:

"I think both [Hannah] and Ben know, given this universe that they're occupying where there's this benevolent force for good driving them forward, I think they both realize this makes sense. 'This is a completion for our story. I understand why we got together now. Look at all the good we've done, and we've ameliorated the damage that we did in the process.' The other theme of the season was sacrifice, and no one gets it for free."

Will Hannah Return In 'Quantum Leap' Season 3?

Additionally, the duo of showrunners mentioned that there is a possibility that Hannah will return, but not exactly because they still have more stories for her. Rather, they admitted that they "selfishly just want to keep working with" Eliza Taylor, but as a story, they feel like "this is it" for Hannah. "It really is a round end," Gero added.

Last week, the Quantum Leap showrunners also talked with Collider and revealed that chances are that we'll only hear about a Season 3 renewal in May when networks typically announce their upfront. They also talked about the Addison-Ben relationship and revealed that splitting them up was "the first thing" they knew they wanted to do by the end of the season. The duo had also previously mentioned that they want to look at each season of Quantum Leap as its own thing, meaning that events will be mostly self-contained. Which, of course, means that the chances of Hannah returning are pretty slim.

Quantum Leap (2022) Set 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, follows a new team that must restart the project hoping to understand the mysteries behind the machine and its creator. Release Date September 19, 2022 Creator Donald P. Bellisario, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt Cast Raymond Lee , Caitlin Bassett , Mason Alexander Park , Nanrisa Lee Seasons 2

