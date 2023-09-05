The Big Picture The reboot of Quantum Leap returns with Ben Song leading the charge, bringing a new cast of characters and exciting storylines.

Fans of the original series and the reboot have eagerly awaited Season 2, and these first-look images give a glimpse at some of the new cast members joining the series including Eliza Taylor and Peter Gadiot.

The Quantum Leap universe offers comfort and nostalgia, and the new series honors the legacy of the original while finding its own footing.

Quantum Leap came back to our lives with Ben Song (Raymond Lee) leading the charge. The original series, which ran from 1989 to 1993 starred Scott Bakula as Sam Beckett, a man who would leap throughout time into the shoes of someone else to help them fix something in their lives and make their story something special. The Quantum Leap program is meant as a way of interfering with those who come in contact with it and making sure their timelines stay intact — meaning that whoever is doing the jumping takes control of someone else. The new series has a wonderful cast of characters helping Ben as he corrects what needs fixing.

The first season brought us Ben jumping from host to host with Addison (Caitlin Bassett) helping him from the modern world. Addison also had the help of Ian (Mason Alexander Park) at her side as well as Herbert "Magic" Williams (played by Ernie Hudson) — Ian was also a character in the original series. While Sam might not be in the show, we have gotten to know and love Ben as he jumps from life to life and fans of the reboot and the original have been eagerly awaiting Season 2. Now, we have brand new images that show a whole new cast of characters set to meet the team. Including new series regulars Eliza Taylor (The 100) and Peter Gadiot (Yellowjackets)

Taylor is playing Hannah Carson, who is described as "a complex young woman who may be more than she appears." Fans can first meet Hannah in the third episode of the new season. For Gadiot will be playing Tom Westfall, "a US Army Officer, former special forces, now high up in Army Intelligence. Thoughtful, centered, a spiritual kind of warrior who both men and women admire, but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant. Tom will take on a crucial role overseeing the project." The Season 2 premiere of Quantum Leap also features an impressive guest cast including Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), Francois Arnaud (The Borgias), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), P.J. Byrne (The Boys).

Image via NBC

'Quantum Leap' Is the Perfect Comfort Series

For a lot of fans of the original series, it became something of a comfort. The reruns of the Bakula-led series would color the summer holidays, with episodes seemingly always on television. Having new content from the Quantum Leap universe feels like a special treat and the series has been finding its own footing throughout Season 1 while honoring the franchise's legacy.

These first-look images are the perfect way to get excited for Quantum Leap Season 2 which premieres on NBC on October 4 at 8 p.m. ET. Check out the rest of the new images, and the Season 2 poster below!