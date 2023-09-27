The Big Picture Season 2 of Quantum Leap promises thrilling and complex adventures as Ben time-jumps to different eras and countries, challenging everything his team knows.

The season premiere, featuring a jaw-dropping plane crash sequence, introduces guest star Melissa Roxburgh and a mysterious cargo that shakes things up.

Ben finds himself stranded in the desert, with his neural link not working and a desperate need to piece together his mission in order to leap again. Quantum Leap Season 2 premieres on October 4.

Of all the experiences that Ben Song (Raymond Lee) had ever since he started quantum leaping across space and time, surviving a plane crash is certainly not the weirdest. But it doesn’t mean it’s normal territory. Back when Season 1 of Quantum Leap ended, the physicist was preparing to return to his home (and era) with a final leap but… This is just the beginning of the journey. As we gear up for another season, Collider can now share an exclusive sneak peek of the season premiere, and all we can say is: Buckle up.

The thrilling first episode (titled “This Took Too Long!”) will feature a whole sequence with the crashed and burning debris of a massive plane, and you can really tell that the network pulled out all the stops to make the action sequence look as amazing as possible. The whole thing gets an extra layer of fun when you realize that this is the episode that introduces guest star Melissa Roxburgh: The Manifest alumnus is a perfect match to an episode in which a plane does something it’s not supposed to do. She’s also protecting a mysterious cargo that seems to be the reason why the plane came under fire, but we’ll only know more about it when the time comes to tune in to watch the episode.

On top of that, Ben has to figure out exactly where he time-jumped this time, but his location doesn’t help: He’s stranded in the middle of the desert with plane crash survivors in dire need of help, and his neural link with Addison (Caitlin Bassett) doesn’t seem to work. If it remains the same way, Ben will have the difficult task of needing to piece together exactly what he’s supposed to figure out in order to leap again.

'Quantum Leap' Will Boldly Go Where It Hasn't Gone Before

Image via NBC

NBC also revealed to Collider that the shocking first episode is hardly the wildest adventure that Quantum Leap will take viewers in Season 2. This time around, Ben’s leaps will become a lot more complex, with the protagonist traveling as far back as the 1600s and to different countries – which adds a whole other layer of problems he’ll have to figure out and upend all that his team originally thought they knew about his leaps. Aside from that, it seems like Season 2 will have a lot more fun with storylines, putting Ben in the middle of hostage scenarios, UFO investigations in Roswell, and Ben taking on atomic threats.

Aside from Roxburgh, guest stars from the season include Francois Arnaud (Blindspot), Aaron Abrams (Hannibal), and P.J. Byrne (Shazam! Fury of the Gods). We can expect to see Magic (Ernie Hudson), Ian (Mason Alexander Park), and Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) again, and they will be joined by new season regulars.

NBC premieres Season 2 of Quantum Leap on October 4. You can watch new episodes on Peacock the day after they premiere. Check out the exclusive sneak peek below: