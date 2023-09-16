Originally debuting back in 1989, Quantum Leap became a cult classic over the course of its original 4-year run, amassing a worldwide following. Starring Scott Bakula (Star Trek: Enterprise) as the time-jumping physicist Dr. Sam Beckett, the show earned itself a plethora of awards, including Primetime Emmys and Golden Globes. Ever since the closing credits on its Season 5 finale, and possibly due to said finale's disappointing reception from both the public and critics alike, lovers of the show had long called out for a reboot, with their wishes finally coming true on September 19, 2022, when a reboot debuted on NBC. Now, just one year later, we are closer than ever to that reboot's sophomore outing, and with news filtering through regularly about the upcoming second season, here is everything we know about Quantum Leap Season 2.

When Is 'Quantum Leap' Season 2 Coming Out?

Officially, Quantum Leap will return to our screens on October 4, 2023. Last year, Season 1 of the show was given the 9 p.m. ET time slot; however, Season 2 has been moved to the 8 p.m. ET slot, a showing of great faith from NBC.

Where Can You Watch 'Quantum Leap' Season 2?

Quantum Leap Season 2, just like Season 1, will be airing live on NBC on the aforementioned release date, with new episodes available to stream the day after they air from 6 a.m. ET. For those without a subscription, you can pick up Peacock for just $5.99 per month, or a premium plus subscription is available for $11.99 per month. Quantum Leap joins a roster of exciting new and returning shows coming to Peacock and NBC, including Found, Magnum P.I., and The Irrational.

Is There A Trailer For 'Quantum Leap' Season 2?

While there is not yet a trailer, although the upcoming release date would suggest one may be on its way very soon, promotional images of the upcoming season have been officially released. To find out exactly when the Quantum Leap Season 2 trailer officially lands, stay tuned to Collider.

Who Is Starring In 'Quantum Leap' Season 2?

Quantum Leap Season 2 would not be the same without leading man Raymond Lee (Top Gun: Maverick) as Dr. Ben Song. Unsurprisingly, he is returning to Season 2 alongside the likes of Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) as Magic, Mason Alexander Park (Cowboy Bebop) as Ian, Georgina Reilly (Goalie) as Janis Calavicci, Caitlin Bassett as Addison, and Nanrisa Lee (Bosch) as head of security Jenn. To hear more from the current cast of Quantum Leap, check out Collider's interview with fan favorites Caitlin Bassett & Brandon Routh as they discuss their time on Season 1, with particular reference to Season 1, Episode 14, "S.O.S."

Unlike the small cast of the original series, the Quantum Leap reboot boasts a vast cohort of talented performers, with the popularity of Season 1's cast being added to by the casting duo of Jennifer Cooper and Kamala A. Thomas. Joining Quantum Leap Season 2 are both Eliza Taylor and Peter Gadiot. Taylor, known for her gripping portrayal of Griffin in The 100, will be playing Hannah Carson, the "complex young woman, who may be more than she appears, "with it confirmed that she will debut in episode 3.

Gadiot, ever-popular thanks to his portrayals of both Adam in Yellowjackets and Shanks in the Netflix live-action One Piece, will be playing Army Intelligence soldier Tom Westfall. According to an official NBC description of the character, Tom is "thoughtful, centered, a spiritual kind of warrior who both men and women admire, but whose humility keeps him from ever being arrogant. Tom will take on a crucial role overseeing the project". There are many other actors joining Quantum Leap Season 2 as well, including the likes of Melissa Roxburgh (Manifest), P.J. Byrne (Big Little Lies), and Aaron Abrams (Hannibal). Also, excitingly, showrunner Martin Gero has discussed the possible return of Scott Bakula's Sam Beckett, with fingers tightly crossed for a Beckett-shaped surprise in Season 2.

What Will 'Quantum Leap' Season 2 Be About?

After Season 1 left fans with a myriad of unanswered questions, including the location of Ben's body and the potential for more leapers, plenty of plot points are set to be addressed in Season 2. Although there is not yet an official synopsis, NBC Insider did say that "Season 2 picks up with Ben still leaping around the time stream, and we can expect him to pop up in all kinds of wild places, meeting all kinds of cool guest stars along the way". With that in mind, and with Ben able to jump forward in time, contrary to the original series, there is the possibility for almost anything to happen. Expect Season 2 to delve deeper into the government's dark plans and Ben's relationship with Addison as he jumps through time and space to try and make it back home.

Who Is Behind 'Quantum Leap' Season 2?

Quantum Leap Season 1 boasted an array of directors across its 18 episodes, with Chris Gismer (Freakish) directing the most. Writing credits on the show go to the likes of Steven Lilien, Margarita Matthews, and Drew Lindo, with producer credits going to the likes of Tim Scanlan, Meg Fister, and Marc Bienstock, with Chris Gismer, Steven Lilien, and Deborah Pratt as executive producers. Martin Gero will continue as showrunner for Season 2, with the upcoming season and much more discussed during Gero's recent interview with Collider.

Where Can I Watch The Original 'Quantum Leap' Series?

Peacock isn't just the destination to watch new episodes of Quantum Leap. It is also the home of classic episodes, so fans of the reboot can catch up on the original series in time for Season 2.

Will There Be A 'Quantum Leap' Season 3?

Although there is no confirmation, during a recent interview with Collider, showrunner Martin Gero had this to say about the potential for a Season 3:

"It’s such an unusual show. When we were doing Blindspot, I really did have an idea of what that last season was gonna be about, or what each season thematically was about. With this one, we’ve known, since pretty early on, what Season 2 is gonna be, and we have a brief idea for what Season 3 is gonna be. Beyond that, it’s a show that is a little more segmented than other TV shows. We’re trying to make it feel like a series of novels that you really love, with each season having a very clear beginning, middle, and end. And so, we have a great novel planned for Season 2, and a really great idea for what Season 3 would be."

Despite poor ratings in Season 1, a new time slot and strong casting additions will hopefully breathe new life into Quantum Leap and see the show through to a third season and beyond.