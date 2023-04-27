Now that Quasi is finally out, it’s time to put it in the place it deserves: Side by side with some of cinema’s most acclaimed films. Or at least this is what the featurette that Searchlight Entertainment has exclusively shared with Collider suggests. The featurette equates Broken Lizard’s comedy gold with cinema pearls, and we can now unveil the hilarious video to you.

The featurette starts off by reminding us that Searchlight has given us Academy Award nominees and winners such as The Shape of Water, Birdman, The Tree of Life, Black Swan, Nomadland and The Banshees of Inisherin. So, naturally, it’s time for these incredible movies to get an unforgettable new companion: Quasi. The featurette moves on to highlight the comedy movie’s sophisticated dialogues – unicorn orgies debate included – scatological humor, and short interviews with cast members in which they reveal they’ll be flabbergasted if Quasi doesn’t sweep trophies during the next awards season.

Quasi's Chances at Awards, Explained

Unfortunately for Quasi, awards voters tend to have short memory, which means that movies released earlier in the year are hardly ever remembered when the time comes to vote. Of course there are exceptions, but then there’s the disregard that awards tend to have with comedy and comedic performances – which, again, severely harms the chances of the movie being remembered. Were it not for those elements, Quasi could earn 78 Academy Awards nominations, but at least there’s certainly room for the movie to be celebrated at the next Golden Oysters Awards.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED: 'South Park': 10 of the Best Parody Episodes, Ranked

Quasi hails from Broken Lizard, the comedy group that brought us The Dukes of Hazard (the movie), Beerfest, and Super Troopers. This time, the whole gang unites to bring together a parody of Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame, with Steve Lemme as the title character and Kevin Heffernan pulling quadruple duty as director, screenwriter, star, and minor character. The movie also stars Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, all of them playing multiple characters.

The parody also features Succession’s Brian Cox as the Narrator, and the movie’s tone mirrors what we’ve seen in classic comedies such as Monty Python and the Holy Grail, but with some Scary Movie humor thrown in for good measure. The script is also penned by Chandrasekhar, Lemme, Soter and Stolhanske, which suggests all comedians had a say on the story and jokes that would be included as the production developed.

You can stream Quasi on Hulu now. Check out the exclusive featurette below: