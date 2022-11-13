A release date has finally been set for Quasi from Searchlight Pictures and Broken Lizard, as Deadline reports the upcoming satirical comedy will debut on April 20, 2023. The film will serve as a satire on the classic story, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, by Victor Hugo. It will debut exclusively on all Disney-related streaming services worldwide, such as Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ everywhere else.

While additional information about the upcoming project remains under wraps, the film's logline states, "Quasi is the story of a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other." With an exciting premise that departs from other renditions of the story, the upcoming satire could bring something new to the table while offering audiences plenty of laughs.

Kevin Heffernan, who serves as director, pens the screenplay alongside Broken Lizard members Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske. The team will also star in the film alongside Adrianne Palicki (The Orville) in undisclosed roles. While no additional details have been revealed about the film, with a release date officially set, it will come as no surprise if a trailer is just around the corner.

Broken Lizard is best known for writing and starring in past films, such as the 2001 comedy Super Troopers, alongside its 2018 sequel, with a third installment in the series currently in development. With the team now tackling a satirical take on the beloved story, Quasi could potentially be a fun experience for viewers when it eventually debuts on streaming next spring.

Initially published in 1831, the original novel remains one of the most popular stories in French literature, with several films and stage adaptations. An earlier example includes the 1923 silent film version of the story starring Lon Chaney as Quasimodo. However, many may have fond memories of Disney's 1996 animated musical adaptation, which featured Tom Hulce (Amadeus) as the titular character's voice. Disney previously teased that a live-action film adaptation was in development, but no further announcements have been made yet. With a new rendition of the classic book on the way, only time will tell if it is another excellent entry to the story's lasting legacy.

Quasi will debut exclusively on Disney's streaming platforms on April 20, 2023.