One of the oldest and most cherished stories used for Hollywood adaptations is easily The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Victor Hugo's groundbreaking novel was not only revolutionary for the time given how it was essentially a piece protesting the Catholic Church, but it's also a brilliant, beautiful, and tragic story about persecution and bigotry. With the story being older than the art of filmmaking itself, it's no wonder that the earliest adaptations of the novel can be traced all the way back to the silent film era, the first one on the record being the short film Esmeralda from 1905.

Since that point, there has been no shortage of cinematic variations of the classic tale of the Bell Ringer of Notre Dame. There's the 1923 Universal film, considered by many to be one of the earliest examples of the studio's iconic monster movies. Hollywood's Golden Year of 1939 also saw a version of the film, with the Oscar-nominated picture being well-known for the incredible performance from Charles Laughton as Quasimodo. Even Disney took a crack at the tale, bringing Quasimodo's story to the realm of animation in a version that's not quite as mean-spirited but is still quite a bit darker than the average Disney flick. Disney's version has become something of a fan favorite in the last few years, and Disney has also announced plans for a live-action remake of the film starring Josh Gad.

However, another Disney-owned company, that being Fox Searchlight, is also working on its very own, and very different version of the Quasimodo character. That movie is Quasi, a new historical satire from the people behind the Super Troopers films and Tacoma FD. Here, the folks who typically spend their as Vermont's least finest are traveling back in time to the Middle Ages, where a hunchback by the name of Quasi (Steve Lemme) hopes to find acceptance and love in a crude, fourth-wall-breaking world. To find out more about the historical satire's cast, trailer, release date, and more, here is everything we know so far about Quasi.

Watch the Trailer for Quasi

The main trailer for Quasi, released on March 21st, makes it abundantly clear that the only thing the movie is retaining from the Victor Hugo motto is Quasimodo himself. Everything else is a different time period with different supporting characters and a very different tone. Right off the bat, the trailer tells us that this is a medieval movie that will not be taking itself seriously in the slightest, with the king (Jay Chandrasekhar) and his assistant (Kevin Heffernan) ordering their guards to kill each other as if death is an inconsequential joke. It doesn't take long for us to meet Quasi, who still bears his signature hunchback and is still being chastised by his community simply for his physical appearance. That all has the chance to change when Quasi wins a lottery to have a private confession with the Pope (Paul Soter), which he and his companions believe could change his life forever. Couple that with Quasi following in love with a member of the royal family (Adrianne Palicki), and it looks like Quasi is in for quite a hectic adventure.

Is Quasi Releasing in Theaters or on Streaming?

Both of the previous Super Troopers films were released in theaters, but for Quasi, the film will instead be released exclusively on streaming via Hulu. This comes as no surprise as Hulu has become the place for both Disney and 20th Century Studios to release more mature content that would feel out of place on Disney+ (even though the Deadpool films and Logan are on Disney+). No plans for a theatrical release of Quasi have been announced at this time.

This unique and raunchy version of Quasimodo is set to launch audiences everywhere into laughing fits when Quasi hits Hulu on Thursday, April 20th, 2023.

What is the Plot of Quasi?

The official plot synopsis for Quasi reads as follows:

Follow a hapless hunchback who yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the king of France when each orders the hunchback to kill the other.

Again, this is not your typical Hunchback of Notre Dame story, instead being a betrayal and murder satire that also just happens to star Quasimodo. Still, it is rather funny that the themes of corrupt monarchy and religion are still very much front and center.

Who Is Making Quasi?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Quasi comes from the team at Broken Lizard, the comedy group whose hysterical mission statement reads as follows:

Broken Lizard is a five-man comedy, film-making group, devoted to intense sunshine, Floridian deep tissue massage, and the advanced study of keeping it realism. During our travels, we made Super Troopers, Beerfest, Club Dread, The Slammin' Salmon and Puddle Cruiser.

As some may know, the group consists of Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske, all five of whom are credited with penning the screenplay for Quasi. Though in addition to starring and writing the film, Kevin Heffernan will also be directing the film, making this his first directorial feature since The Slammin' Salmon.

Also attached to the film's crew are composer Jason Akana (Tacoma FD), cinematographer Joe Collins (Easter Sunday), and editor Frank McGrath (The Tick), making this crew an all-star lineup for a comedic romp.

Who Is Starring in Quasi?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

It should come as no surprise that the big names behind Broken Lizard will also be starring in the film that they all wrote. Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske all will be starring in Quasi, each playing at least two different characters in the medieval comedy. Also starring in the film is Adrianne Palicki (John Wick), who will be playing some sort of lady of nobility who becomes a love interest for Quasi in the film. The film's cast is rounded out by Gabriel Hogan (Heartland), Roman Mitichyan (The Morning Show), and Michael Yurchak (Club Dread).