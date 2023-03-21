While Super Troopers 3: Winter Soldiers may still be in the far distant future, the brains at Broken Lizard have finally dropped a trailer for their upcoming satirical comedy, Quasi. Teaming up with Searchlight Pictures, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhankske are giving audiences a look at what’s to come in their hysterical take on a classic tale.

We all know the story of Victor Hugo’s The Hunchback of Notre Dame which has seen both live-action and animated adaptations over the years but today’s Quasi trailer promises to set itself apart from the others. In an opening bit reminiscent of Monty Python and the Holy Grail, the scene (and tone) is set in medieval France where one guard is tasked with killing his co-worker and lifelong friend. After some back-and-forth banter, the guard reluctantly does his job with a strained smile on his face.

What Is Broken Lizard's Quasi About?

We then meet the titular character (Steve Lemme) who, unlike the Quasimodos who came before him, is more foul-mouthed and sarcastic about his painful affliction. Working his drab job as a torturer alongside his friend (Kevin Heffernan), the men have one big event to look forward to - Pope Week. Things get even more exciting when Quasi wins the top prize of a one-on-one confession with the Pope (Paul Soter), which means that he’ll need to get his questions ready for his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. The trailer also reveals a budding romance between Quasi and a woman (Adrianne Palicki, The Orville) who looks to be of royal influence and teases the tough position the hunchback will find himself in when he’s caught in the crossfires of a scandalous and cutthroat rivalry between the Pope and the King of France.

Image via Broken Lizard

Of course, the gang’s all here in this Broken Lizard production with all the long-time collaborators back in action to bring audiences another over-the-top, quotable comedy. Along with starring, Heffernan also directed Quasi and penned the screenplay with the rest of the crew: Lemme, Soter, Jay Chandrasekhar, and Erik Stolhanske.

In what should come as a surprise to no one, the latest project from the team who brought audiences Super Troopers and Beerfest will be seizing the opportunity to drop Quasi on April 20, 2023, to give those who may partake in the day’s festivities something to watch. Dropping on Hulu for those in the United States, audiences in Latin America can catch the film on Star+ with Disney+ streaming the title everywhere else. Travel back to medieval times but with a comedic spin in the trailer for Quasi below.