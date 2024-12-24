The cancellation of The Acolyte earlier this year was a major blow to Star Wars fans around the world, especially considering the show had garnered strong reviews from critics and had earned solid viewership numbers while setting up exciting threads to pull on in potential future seasons. One of the bright spots of the show was Jodie Turner-Smith, who portrays Mother Aniseya. While The Acolyte may have been the introduction to Turner-Smith for many, five years before it aired she teamed up with another major star for a crime thriller that’s climbing streaming charts. Turner-Smith stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya in Queen & Slim, which has climbed to the #2 spot on Tubi with the help of an 82% score from critics and a 92% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Lena Waithe and James Grey wrote the screenplay for Queen & Slim, and Melina Matsoukas directed the film. Waithe first worked as a Staff Writer on the popular police procedural, Bones, which stars Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, and she more recently penned several episodes of Master of None, the Netflix Original comedy starring Aziz Ansari. Frey is also known for his work on A Million Little Pieces, the R-rated drama starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and he also helped write the novel on which the feature film I Am Number Four is based. Matsoukas began her career directing mostly music videos, but she has since transitioned to movies and TV thanks to her work on The Changeling, the Apple TV+ Original series starring LaKeith Stanfield, and Insecure, the HBO Original starring Issa Rae.

Jodie Turner-Smith Is Starring in One of the Year’s Most Gritty Spy Thrillers

For those who enjoyed Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte earlier this year and are wondering another project of hers to dive into, there’s no better one than The Agency, the spy thriller series starring Michael Fassbender and Jeffrey Wright that’s streaming on Paramount+. Turner-Smith also featured in a recurring role in Bad Monkey, the Apple TV+ Original series starring Vince Vaughn that was recently renewed for Season 2. She’s next been tapped to star opposit Jared Leto and Cameron Monaghan in Tron: Ares, the sci-fi film that’s set for release in theaters on October 10, 2025.

Queen & Slim stars Jodie Turner-Smith and Daniel Kaluuya and was directed by Melina Matsoukas. Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch Queen & Slim on Tubi.

