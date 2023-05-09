If Netflix's regency drama Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has made anything abundantly clear, it is that Lady Agatha Danbury (Arsema Thomas) is an absolute force to be reckoned with. Although much of the story of Queen Charlotte is centered around the tale of Princess Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George's (Corey Mylchreest) magnificent romance, there is a special portion of the tale that has been preserved to explore Agatha's life. One particular aspect is her sensual awakening following the death of her husband and amongst her romances was one shared with Lord Ledger (Keir Charles). As the regal drama graces screens, Netflix has shared a snippet of Thomas and Charles setting the dance floor ablaze.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, shared by Charles on Instagram, Thomas opted to rehearse in her petticoat and a more relaxed black t-shirt whilst Charles boasted a relaxed white shirt. In the snippet, the pair swan gracefully across the floor with ease as they learn the steps. That is until Charles disrupts the elegant flow by offering a casual misstep that is pointed out by choreographer Jack Murphy. The hilarious hiccup earns him a bout of laughter from both Thomas and Murphy behind the camera as he throws his head in the air in frustration. Charles shared the moment online, noting that his partner most definitely noticed the error before anyone else. "Rehearsing [Jack Murphy's] breathtaking choreography for the Danbury Ball," he wrote. "[Arsema Thomas] 100% knew I’d effed up before I did."

Lady Danbury Plays an Integral Role in the Fight for Equality in Queen Charlotte

The brilliantly funny video perfectly captures Thomas and Charles' effortless chemistry, which plays an integral role in the show. Charles' Lord Ledger is one of the first men in Lady Danbury's life that shows her kindness and adds due importance to her desires and needs. Despite their sizzling chemistry, their affair ultimately fizzles out due to the fact that Ledger is indeed a father - to Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) nonetheless. However, under the surface, her romance with Ledger plays a subtly powerful role in Agatha deciding to take control of her life for the first time.

Agatha's story becomes particularly treasured as she not only empowers herself but also Queen Charlotte, enabling her to recognize the strength she possesses as a Black monarch. Not only does this lead to a step in the direction of equality in the ton, but it is also incremental in Charlotte growing into a leader fierce enough to carry the weight of the crown on behalf of both herself and her husband. In effect, her wisdom offered Charlotte a much-needed friend and the society a much-needed wakeup call, making her just as powerful as any monarch depicted.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on Netflix now. You can watch Arsema Thomas and Keir Charles practice their waltz in the behind-the-scenes clip below.