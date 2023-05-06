Dearest gentle reader, this writer is most pleased to declare love alive and well in the ton. Her Majesty Queen Charlotte and His Majesty of King George have decorated the ton with their embers of romance in a tale that has been beautifully captured in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. In honor of the series' arrival on Netflix — and the spirit of love — the cast has come together to hail their personal selections for the most romantic song of all time.

The first to take his rightful place in the video is His Majesty himself King George (Corey Mylchreest). "'Here, There and Everywhere' by The Beatles on Revolver", Mylchreest said proclaiming the 1966 hit his top pick. "Poetry, harmony, incredible musicality from all of them." Meanwhile, Reynolds actor Freddie Dennis revealed that Jeff Buckley's "Lover, You Should've Come Over" has been on his playlist a lot recently, admitting "that song breaks me," as all good love songs should. Completing the sparkling showcase for romantic classics was Sam Clemmett, who plays Young Brimsley said that Paolo Nutini's heart-wrenching track "means a lot" to him. Excellent taste from the Queen Charlotte cast, indeed.

The Queen Charlotte cast weighing in on their chosen musical love letters could not be more apt as the Bridgerton-verse has become somewhat famed for its soundtrack over the years. This is particularly because the show has perfected the art of reimagining chart-topping hits as stunning violin covers creating a perfect symphony of past and present. Amongst the most recognizable hits that have been transformed as part of the prequel series' soundtrack is Beyoncé's "Halo" and the female anthem "Run The World" and Whitney Houston's eternally treasured "I Will Always Love You."

Bridgerton Has Become Famous For its Violin Covers

The decision to spotlight classic chart anthems performed by the music industry's leading Black women certainly seems to be done with powerful intent. A central strand of the story is how Queen Charlotte's race plays a significant role in restructuring the foundations of society. As the first Black woman to marry into a prominent white family — to the King of England, no less — old, accepted norms are confronted head-on making her that much more powerful. The storyline blends into show creator Shonda Rhimes' vision for a beautifully diverse universe which has been explored with mighty intent throughout the main Bridgerton series. In the first season, this is explored through both Black leads Lady Danbury and the Duke of Hastings, and in season two through the Sharma sisters who are proud of their South Asian heritage.

