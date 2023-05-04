While it wasn't exactly "first comes love, then comes marriage" for Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest), hope sprang briefly that the two would have the chance to at least do things the other way around. After all, those fifteen royal babies that older Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) mentions didn't exactly make themselves. That doesn't mean that things got off to an easy start. As Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Episode 2, "Honeymoon Bliss," shows, it's actually rather difficult to have a successful marriage when everyone and their literal mother thinks they can tell you what to do and when.

The episode opens with Charlotte waking at Buckingham House alone. She might not have had a wedding night (not that she's entirely sure what that is), but that's not going to stop her from embracing everything else the role of Queen has to offer. She asks Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) about her upcoming social engagements, but he informs her she doesn't have any. She's on her honeymoon, and enjoying the privacy of the first days of marriage. To Brimsley's credit, the optimism doesn't quite reach his eyes, as he and everyone else know exactly what that privacy is meant for. But because George has chosen to stay at his own estate, Charlotte passes each day alone save for a cadre of servants who don't speak to her, changing gowns three times a day, then going to bed alone. Rinse and repeat. It's enough to make anyone scream, and scream she does.

While Charlotte and George are ostensibly on their honeymoon, Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) is fielding questions from her councilors Lord Bute (Richard Cunningham) and Earl Harcourt (Neil Edmond). The councilors ask probing questions about whether the marriage has been consummated — without ever actually asking as there is a lady present, after all, and it's "indelicate." The success of the whole so-called "Great Experiment," marrying the King to someone who looks like Charlotte, rests on their ability to produce an heir. Arguably, that's true of any royal marriage, but it's critical in this case to avoid potentially embarrassing the Palace, so Augusta assures them it's under control.

Having had quite enough of being alone on her honeymoon and unallowed to do anything whatsoever, Charlotte demands that Brimsley take her to George's estate in Kew. There, Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) directs her to the observatory, before inviting Brimsley to wait inside. These two have been nothing but restrained and formal around each other thus far, and the reason for it becomes wildly apparent — they immediately fall into an intense embrace as soon as they're inside Reynolds' room.

The Brimsley/Reynolds development is such a treat as thus far Bridgerton hasn't really had a queer couple in any significant capacity. A friend of Benedict's (Luke Thompson) is having an illicit affair with another man in Season 1, and there's extreme ambiguity and back-and-forth around Eloise (Claudia Jesse), but with Brimsley and Reynolds, it just feels different this time. The two of them are so central to the narrative, acting throughout the episode as go-betweens for Charlotte and George to try and urge them together. Beyond that, so much is said about their relationship in this short scene. They are equal parts passionate and teasing. This has clearly been going on for some time, shown by the way they fall into a comfortable, easy dynamic. Yes, they too must keep their relationship secret, but it doesn't feel like a set-up for tragedy, more like a major professional conflict of interest.

Though their aides clearly have no trouble expressing all kinds of affection for one another, the same cannot be said for Charlotte and George. He's pleased to see she's come to visit him, but remains intentionally unresponsive when she tries to engage him in a meaningful conversation about why he won't spend time with her. They go in circles as he continually reiterates that things are fine as they are, and Charlotte firmly insists that they are not, and that he's virtually left her alone in a strange land. George is not an unintelligent man, so there is definitely a reason for him being so obtuse and unwilling to truly take on what Charlotte is saying. Whatever the reason will have to remain a mystery for now as they leave things at an impasse: Charlotte returns to Buckingham House where she is not even free to pick her own orange off a tree, and George returns to the company of the stars.

Still lonely back at Buckingham House — and unamused by the Pomeranian that George got her as a gesture — Charlotte asks Brimsley to bring her ladies in waiting by, so she can meet them. While Brimsley tells her that's impossible during her honeymoon, he does subtly imply that it would be possible to have one of them come by discretely. Though thus far Brimsley has seemed more firmly on the side of the Palace, here is where things begin to truly shift, and it shows just how much he has Charlotte's back and will be an invaluable friend going forward.

If things are going bad for Charlotte, they are going equally poorly for Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas), who bears the brunt of Lord Danbury's (Cyril Nri) frustrations at the cold attitude of the ton. Though they are now titled and wealthy, the finer points of high society life — invites to the hunt, access to exclusive gentleman's clubs — are denied to him. As she ponders this problem, which Coral (Peyvand Sadeghian) says is common among the newly elevated, she heads over to visit Charlotte and learns over tea that the marriage was not consummated. Agatha is horrified, not because she especially enjoys sex, but because an unconsummated marriage is an invalid one, and if the Great Experiment is invalidated it sets all their progress back. When she realizes Charlotte has no idea what to expect in the marriage bed, she draws a series of graphic sketches to help illustrate matters.

In the Regency era, Charlotte isn't having much luck at home either, with all of her children still refusing to make what she deems to be suitable matches. She summons Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Lady Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell) to tea, specifically to consult with Violet on how best to convince her children to marry. Violet isn't much help, as the marriages in her family have all been love matches. She holds a generally optimistic view of the whole thing, believing love to be key, while Lady Danbury remains far more skeptical. While Charlotte agrees that love is probably the best way to go, she is still resolved to force the issue for her children and has Brimsley draft up a list of eligible women.

Back in the past, Princess Augusta summons Lady Danbury to try and get a clearer picture of how Charlotte and George's honeymoon is going after Reynolds and Brimsley jointly refused to spill the beans on their employers. Lady Danbury remains tight-lipped not out of a deep sense of loyalty, but because it's increasingly clear that while the ton plays checkers, she is playing 3D chess. She implies she knows more than she is letting on, and Augusta tries to force the answer from her by consistently using her first name and not her title, as a means of putting her in her place.

But because nobody puts Agatha Danbury in the corner, she politely but firmly reminds Augusta that things have changed, and she is to be referred to by her title. Charlotte may not be ready to seize the power that is hers, but Lady Danbury has stood too long in the shadow of a husband who does not take her or her intelligence seriously. Reminding Augusta of the importance of the Great Experiment, and also reminding her that Lord Danbury's father is a king in Sierra Leone, and she therefore cannot be bought as they have plenty of money, she proposes a trade: information on Charlotte and George's marriage, in exchange for social access, property, lands, and all the other perks that come with being titled.

Charlotte has the surprise of her life at dinner when she arrives in the dining room to find George there waiting for her. Though initially furious, she softens when he offers to show her what's been keeping him in the observatory since they married. It's only after he shows her Venus through the telescope that he apologizes. The pair kiss and finally travel home to Buckingham House to have their long-overdue wedding night. Even though Lady Danbury consistently called sex unenjoyable and a chore, the scene between Charlotte and George is really sweet. Then again, if a partner is willing to make sure your head doesn't repeatedly slam into the wall, it's fair to say they're a considerate one.

Feeling the morning afterglow, Charlotte tells Brimsley to hold off on breakfast until George is ready to join her, but plans change quickly when she overhears Princess Augusta and George locked in a heated conversation. Despite Charlotte feeling as though she and George finally connected the night before, all his words speak of duty, of obligation, of the feeling of being stabbed by a knife — not exactly the sort of sweet, post-coital nothings a girl wants to hear from her husband. She storms off, no longer willing to wait for a man who sees her as a mere obligation.

While young Charlotte chafes at being alone, the flashes to her future show a woman resigned to her solitude, a royal island in a sea of servants always held apart. She doesn't relish it, of course, but she has learned to grow used to it, which is an even sadder, lonelier outcome. As for young George, the reason for his standoffish behavior begins to rise to the surface as the episode comes to a close. He collapses in his seat, and Reynolds offers to summon the doctor, promising Charlotte will never hear of it. Secrets in the Palace, however, don't stay secret for very long.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is streaming on Netflix now.