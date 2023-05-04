It's Coronation Day on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and despite the excitement in the air all through the nation, Episode 3, "Even Days," finds the occupants of the palace more tense than ever. Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest) are barely speaking, and Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) appeals to Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) to help them appear as a united front. For his part, Reynolds is hiding something from his paramour. Brimsley initially assumes that Reynolds has started seeing someone else, but soon learns the truth is far more confusing as he catches a glimpse of George being treated in the palace cellar by someone who is not the royal physician. Reynolds begs him not to say anything, and for the first time, the King's Man looks genuinely panicked.

Exciting as it is for this new era to usher in a new sort of England, not everyone is feeling especially optimistic about the direction of the nation. Such is the case with one of Charlotte's future ladies-in-waiting, Lady Ledger (Katie Brayben), who is less than enthusiastic about having a Black queen on the throne. Even if she were willing to accept that, the notion of others like the queen being elevated in society is beyond the pale. Fortunately, her views are not shared by her husband Lord Ledger (Keir Charles), or their daughter Violet (Connie Jenkins-Grieg), the future Lady Bridgerton, who tries to point out that the new members of the ton are no different from the old guard. Oh, if only her hateful mama could see what her future family winds up looking like.

At first, it looks as though the royal couple have put aside their differences not just for the sake of the nation, but for good. Though the actual coronation is a solemn event, once it's done, they take hold of each other's hands. They smile and wave to the crowd as they proceed back to the palace. They even share a sweet kiss on the balcony, with nothing but tender glances for one another. Surely then they've managed to put aside their differences?

Or not. As soon as they go inside following the public festivities, the mood in the room changes at once. Brimsley and Reynolds clear the hall, and Charlotte and George strip themselves of their crowns as fast as possible, unwilling to share space for another moment. They're about to retreat to their separate rooms until a nudge from Brimsley and Reynolds reminds them that it's an "even day" — the day they, ahem, dedicate themselves to the task of producing a royal heir. As much as they both loudly insist they cannot stand the other, behind closed doors it's another matter. I struggle to even call it hate sex, because you don't kiss someone you hate that way. And reader, feel free to take that statement in any way you choose.

With the honeymoon period formally over, Brimsley tells Charlotte that her social calendar is officially open. He is quick to add, however, that the king doesn't host events at the palace, nor does he attend them elsewhere. When Charlotte presses for a reason, Brimsley says he's always been like that but wonders if the doctor on Coronation Day might have had something to do with it. While he tries to backtrack, I don't believe for a moment that he actually wanted to keep it a secret from Charlotte. Brimsley cares about Charlotte, sees how much she cares for George, and will do anything to help take down the wall of secrets between them. Neither George nor Reynolds will admit to the reason for the doctor's visit, with Reynolds upset that Brimsley mentioned anything at all, and George dismissing it as a routine exam. Charlotte drops it, but if we know anything about our fierce queen, the matter won't stay dropped for long.

Meanwhile, Lady Danbury's (Arsema Thomas) teas with Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) continue, where she assures Augusta that the couple gets along better than ever and are dedicated to the task of producing an heir — while wisely choosing to leave out the number of times Charlotte has protested (perhaps too much) that she dislikes George. Agatha correctly susses out that the reason Augusta is so concerned about the prospect of a royal baby and the success of the Great Experiment is that she has Lord Bute (Richard Cunningham) breathing down her neck. Agatha suggests that the Danbury's host the first ball of the season, which is a great honor, as a display of unity for the ton, and threatens to stop coming for tea if Augusta refuses. Augusta tells her she will consider it, which is always code for "no" no matter what era you live in. Agatha tells Coral (Peyvand Sadeghian) that she's going to send out invitations anyway, before the Princess can outright refuse, and to begin preparations for the ball.

Lady Ledger is very disturbed by the idea of Lady Danbury hosting a ball, and at a gathering of the Queen's ladies, pointedly tells her she will not be attending, while encouraging the other ladies to do the same. None of the catty ladies seem all that worried about Charlotte overhearing them, partially because a young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart is playing piano in the background, and partially because Charlotte is practically hanging out the window watching a shirtless George go about his work in the garden. She later confronts him about how he spends his days farming, but won't attend or host events, but his line is firm: he is both King George and Farmer George, and this is something she's just going to have to accept.

As with all great parties, the lead-up to the Danbury ball is nothing short of chaotic. Lord Bute tells Princess Augusta that the House of Lords are throwing fits because their wives are unhappy someone from "the other side" is throwing the first ball of the season. You have to hand it to Augusta and her ability to roll with the punches. She dismisses Bute's claims that he let Lady Danbury seize the upper hand (even if that's exactly what happened), and rightly claims that the success of the Great Experiment is paramount, and this is one way to ensure that success. Her motivations might be a little skewed, but at least she's on the right side of things.

Lady Danbury appeals to Charlotte to get the other ladies to attend the ball. While Charlotte doesn't initially get what any of this has to do with her, Agatha puts things in perspective for her. While Charlotte has been acting like a teenager with a crush — which, to be fair, is exactly what she is — she has missed the bigger picture of the significance of her role. As the "first of her kind," her success or failure is projected onto every other person of color in London society, her actions resonate beyond the walls of the palace. That becomes startlingly clear to her when she sees the staff of her orangerie has all been dismissed, purely because she wanted to pick her own fruit.

Since her actions have a domino effect, she decides to use her powers for good. To do that, she'll also need George on her side. That night, after their "even day" activities have ended, she lingers in bed and extends an overdue olive branch. Though she earlier threw George's words about "living for the happiness or misery of a great nation" in his face, she tells him that she understands where he's coming from. The pressures of having to be constantly "on" are exhausting, and she doesn't begrudge him taking the time he needs to be a regular person. In an effort to be a little less sheltered, though, she convinces him to attend the Danbury ball together, which they do — but not before sending personal notes to every member of the ton who intended on missing the event because they objected to the host.

The event is a success, with Charlotte and George heading home in a haze of victory, with nothing but admiration for one another and how they've made great strides in the Great Experiment in just one evening. They didn't quite solve racism, but it's certainly a start. Even Brimsley and Reynolds have patched things up, sharing a single tender brush of fingers in the hallway, because that's all the two of them can get away with. Things go even better for Lady Danbury. Her ball was a success, she danced with the charming Lord Danbury, and her elderly husband collapses and dies midway through their routine sexual activity. She quietly shares her glee at this turn of events with Coral before putting on a devastated show for the staff.

In the Regency era, it's Christmastime, and Violet (Ruth Gemmell) is feeling a fresh wave of grief over the death of her husband. Though it's been well over a decade, she feels a renewed sadness whenever his birthday rolls around, and she remembers how she used to make birthday hats for him the way her father did for her. Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) comes across her in the church and tells her that she is fortunate to be feeling the way she is. Violet departs, offended, and it's not until Lady Danbury forces her over for tea that she explains herself. Violet, Lady Danbury says, is fortunate to have loved her husband that much, and to remember him with kindness and affection, as opposed to the hate and spite Lady Danbury feels at the thought of her own husband. Though young Agatha generally lets things roll off her back and rises to any challenge admirably, it's heartbreakingly understandable that she still carries the scars of what her husband did to her all these years later.

Meanwhile, at the palace, none of Charlotte's (Golda Rosheuvel) daughters have made any progress on the marriage front. While it's unclear how old they are, it's obvious their mother thinks it's still worth a shot for them to try and marry someone respectable, even if nothing comes of it. She asks Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) why he thinks her daughters ever married, and he suggests it has something to do with the King and his health. Had he died, Charlotte's children would have been more willing to move on once she'd had time to heal. But with their mother in limbo, forever his queen, they're less willing to leave her stuck that way. The truth of it strikes Charlotte to her core, but whether this changes her approach remains to be seen.

Back in the past, Charlotte is woken in the middle of the night to find George frantically scribbling on the walls and muttering to himself. When he sees her, he wordlessly leaves the room and ventures into the garden, where he strips naked and calls out for Venus. Reynolds pursues him, begging Brimsley to make sure no one else sees what is happening to the king. When Reynolds is unsuccessful at getting George to come back inside, Charlotte steps in and soothes him, telling him whatever he needs to hear to follow her inside. While things came to a quick end, it looks like Charlotte is going to have more than a few questions about what is going on with her husband, especially since this explains why they needed to go so far afield to find him a bride at all.

