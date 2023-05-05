Up until now, the central mystery on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has been what exactly is this secret of King George's (Corey Mylchreest) that everyone is working so hard to keep from Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio). She got her first true glimpse at it at the end of Episode 3, and while Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) wants to smooth things over and Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) won't divulge what's going on, Episode 4, "Holding the King," finally gives the audience a peek at what's been going on inside George's head.

Those familiar with history — or at the very least the 1994 film The Madness of King George — know that George III suffered from some sort of mental illness. Whether it was porphyria or bipolar disorder, or something else lost to the storm inadequate mental health research, the key here is that he needed the sort of help the 18th century was unable to provide. The way the show chooses to depict it avoids leaning too hard into any real life diagnosis, choosing instead to have it manifest primarily as something like an extreme panic attack, occasionally growing into something more serious.

The episode jumps back to the day George learns he is to marry Charlotte, with Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) summoning him to give him the news. While he initially tries to dismiss the notion of marrying at all, rehashing a conversation he and his mother have had countless times, Augusta interjects to say that he has no choice in the matter, that Charlotte is already on her way, and the cash-strapped kingdom needs for this marriage to go through in order to survive and George has a panic attack in front of the assembled lords. So far Augusta has carried herself as detached, removed, and concerned with issues of the Crown above all else, which makes her immediate support of George that much more emotional. She's not the dowager princess anymore — just a mother watching her son break before her eyes, doing anything she can to hold the pieces together.

One of those things entails calling on a team of medical experts to deem a course of treatment for George, and each one is more horrifying than the last. One suggests drilling holes in George's head, while another wants to remove the ill humors from his legs. Still another wants to adjust his diet to cure his mental illness, and it's nice (or not) to see how much times haven't changed at all. Augusta gets frustrated at the lack of viable options until a new candidate, Dr. John Monro (Rob Maloney) proposes that the problem isn't physical but rather one of "disorganized nerves," and claims to be able to treat it. The other doctors call this treasonous, which does beg the question of why suggesting drilling holes into the king's head is not treasonous, but I digress. Monro offers George a few bolstering words, enough to shake him out of his anxious state, and is subsequently brought on board to treat him.

The episode jumps ahead to Charlotte and George's wedding day, to the moment when he learns his future bride is missing. Rather than going to find her immediately, George's first thought is to run away as well. He encounters Monro, who literally slaps sense into him before George decides to go find Charlotte instead. As well as their wedding appears to have gone, George is still shaken enough to leave Charlotte alone at Buckingham House and return to Kew. There he confides in Reynolds that Charlotte is so captivating and intelligent that he feels himself to be an inadequate husband for her and that he needs to stay away before he hurts her.

He takes matters further after their encounter in the observatory and is resolved to treat his perceived problems in order to be worthy of her. He has Dr. Monro brought to his estate to begin treatment. Monro explains that his methods are unconventional, but George, being a man of science, doesn't mind. His logic makes sense. If a doctor is permitted to do experimental treatments on a king, and they work, then the same methods and treatments can be applied to the public at large, with the royal test subject giving it that stamp of legitimacy.

And so the treatments begin. Monroe verbally demeans George and insists on shaving his beard each day, the razor lingering near George's throat. He only allows him to eat poor-quality food and dunks his head into ice water over and over again. He binds and gags him and shouts that he is going to break him, that he is unfit to govern others if he can't govern himself. The treatments are less treatments and more physical and psychological torture.

Ever the loyal King's Man, Reynolds expresses skepticism at the efficacy of Monro's methods, and George admits that he also has his doubts, but he wants to get better in order to be with Charlotte. Reynolds suggests that if he wants to be with Charlotte, maybe he should just... be with Charlotte, and actually spend some time with her. The two sneak off to Buckingham House and observe Charlotte playing chess by herself. Seeing how lonely she is, George decides to make the gesture that Brimsley and Reynolds suggested and get her something to keep her company until he is feeling well enough to do so. George and Reynolds sneak into Monro's lab and steal his Pomeranian puppy, and send it over to Charlotte.

Monro tries to double down on George's treatments, but the king is feeling newly bolstered by news that Charlotte is doing well, and decides to try things his way, returning to farming and the pursuits and passions that make him happy. This new approach of his works well enough that he ceases treatment altogether after he and Charlotte spend their first night together. The two spend more and more time together, with George's health gradually improving. This upsets Monro, who attempts to convince him that ceasing treatment will cause him to regress. George counters that he has lived his whole life in fear, his every failing and weakness perceived as a weakness that spelled the destruction of England. Charlotte, however, lives so fearlessly that he is inspired to emulate her example. He begins right then, by dismissing Monro and excusing himself to attend the Danbury ball with his wife.

Though the evening was a success for them both, George's mental health suffers its biggest blow shortly after they return home, and he finds Monro still in the palace. The doctor calmly remarks that while he's no longer treating George, he has been engaged by Charlotte as her doctor, and is making her a poultice to ease her pregnancy symptoms. Hearing that his wife is expecting, and he's going to be a father triggers his condition, leading to the incident in the garden.

Frustrated that she hasn't gotten answers from either Reynolds or Brimsley, Charlotte heads out to visit Princess Augusta and demands to know what's going on. The conclusion she has drawn, based on Buckingham House being altered in ways that might prevent George from hurting himself, is that her husband is mad. Her biggest issue, however, is that no one told her what to expect. Augusta fires back that George isn't mad, merely cracking under immense pressure. Their fight goes nowhere, though unfortunately, George hears most of it. Concluding that he is still too broken to be with his wife, he returns to Monro, asking to resume treatment.

