So far Charlotte (India Amarteifio), George (Corey Mylchreest), and their friends have experienced their fair share of thorns and weeds in the garden that is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. But as the series begins to wind down, the overgrowth has begun to clear and makes way for flowers and buds to peek through, a sign of happier sunnier days ahead. Labored gardening metaphors aside, Episode 5, "Gardens in Bloom," picks up the pace and broadens the story out to the entire ensemble cast after catching us up on the secrets of the Palace in the George-centric Episode 4. The episode also jumps back and forth quite a bit between the main story and the Regency era now that we have a better idea of where our trio of older ladies is coming from.

The episode opens in the Regency era, with Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh) and Violet (Ruth Gemmell) attending the opera. Despite the beautiful aria on stage, their attention is entirely given over to Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), sitting alone in her box across the theater. The two of them wonder whether she's lonely since George's illness means she's publicly as much of a widow as either of them. Violet then wonders if the Queen has ever sought the company of other men to ease her loneliness, and while it initially seems like a joke, as she lies alone in bed that night visibly missing having her husband with her, it seems more like she was "asking for a friend" whether such a thing would be acceptable at all.

Charlotte too wakes in the middle of the night as if from a nightmare and calls in Brimsley (Hugh Sachs), asking if George is dead. Brimsley says he hasn't heard anything but promises to double-check. The moment mirrors one earlier in the season when a messenger awakened the Queen in the middle of the night to tell her that the Princess Royal had died. She had initially assumed it was the King who was dead and bluntly asked if that was the case. This time around, while her question — "is he dead?" — remains the same, the tone of her voice is different. She is not the stiff-upper-lip queen who cannot reveal the depth of feeling she has for her husband. She's a woman who has spent decades loving a man who doesn't always remember himself enough to love her back.

In the past, George's torture at the hands of Dr. Monro (Rob Maloney) has resumed with gusto, with his cries of pain echoing through the halls, and the King's Man Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) is left unable to intervene, with the doctor's goons forbidding him entry. Meanwhile, Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas) finally lays her husband to rest at a small funeral with some of the ton in attendance, including the Ledgers. Afterward, she isn't quite sure what to do with herself and confesses to a sympathetic Coral (Peyvand Sadeghian) that she was promised to Lord Danbury (Cyril Nri) when she was three years old and raised to be his wife. As much as she hated him, she has no idea what it is to live in a world without him, or to exist for herself and not for him.

Also having family trouble? Charlotte, whose mother-in-law Princess Augusta (Michelle Fairley) arrives with Lord Bute (Richard Cunningham) to confirm that Charlotte is in fact pregnant. When the doctor confirms it, Augusta is delighted and decides she's moving in at once. Since she and George are unable to be together, Charlotte writes him letters which she sends with Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) to hand off to Reynolds (Freddie Dennis). The Queen's Man does his task willingly, but that doesn't mean he isn't deeply upset with his paramour, annoyed that Reynolds knew what was happening and didn't say anything. Their conflicting loyalties to the monarchs they serve and to each other have been driving a wedge between them for several episodes and I just want to see them happy again. Reynolds takes the letter, but when Monro forbids George from receiving it, he adds it to the growing stack in George's observatory.

Lady Danbury receives a visit from the Smythe-Smiths and other prominent families from "her side," who are all eager to know how the laws of succession work in the case of the newly elevated. Since Lord Danbury was the first of them to die, whatever happens with his estate will set the precedent for the rest of them. When she is unable to find anything of her husband's papers, she sends his solicitor a letter pretending to be her husband, hoping he can clear up matters for her. Needing some space and to clear her head, she heads out for a walk across her lands, accidentally venturing across the property line and onto the lands of Lord Ledger (Keir Charles), who suggests the two of them meet at that spot the next day to walk together.

Things at Buckingham House get even worse for Charlotte, as Augusta is determined to butt into every bit of her business. When Charlotte sits for a wedding portrait (without George), she asks the artist to paint her skin darker, as it actually is, while Augusta says "the King" wants it to be lighter. We catch a glimpse of the completed portrait later in the episode, and it looks like Charlotte's desire won out in the end, but Augusta really needs to get a grip. She's about five seconds away from asking how dark the baby will be when it comes out. Desperate for an out, Charlotte writes to her brother Adolphus (Tunji Kasim) begging him to come for a visit. Brimsley tries to get Reynolds to intervene again, asking him to get George to come see Charlotte, and implying he won't send the letter if that happens. Reynolds once again says there's nothing he can do and Brimsley leaves frustrated.

Back in the Regency era, Charlotte summons her sons William (Seamus Dillane) and Edward (Jack Michael Stacey) to introduce them to the two princesses she has decided they will marry. The pair of them are horrified and later return with their oldest brother George (Ryan Gage), telling Charlotte she can't tell them who to marry, only George can, because he's the Prince Regent. While that might be technically true, George is too scared of his mother to go against her and approves both marriages at once. At his wedding, William confesses to his mother that he's worried he won't be able to love his wife. Charlotte tells him that love isn't something that happens, but something you choose to pursue and work towards, something we see her do time and again, particularly in this episode.

Lady Danbury and Violet head out to an art exhibit, where an erotic painting catches Violet's eye and leaves her feeling flustered. Agatha notices and presses her on the matter. While Violet initially tries to deflect, blaming the chaos of her children, she finally admits that lately her libido has gone into overdrive, and she finds herself actually entertaining sexual thoughts, a first since her husband died. Though she's embarrassed and leaves the exhibit, she later returns to meet Lady Danbury there, just the two of them. Agatha tells her there's nothing to be ashamed of, and that it's ok for her to have such desires. She makes the excellent — and evergreen — point that love is so often considered the province of the young, and no one ever devotes time to discussing how older women, women who have experienced love and loss and desire and heartbreak, might feel about such things.

Speaking of Lady Danbury's wants, back in the past, she and Lord Ledger meet up for their daily walks and grow closer as they do. She confesses her loneliness to him, that she is dreading a lifetime spent with widows, with nothing new to look forward to, not even her upcoming birthday as it's just a sign that there is nothing there for her. Lord Ledger tells her that he understands what she feels, and that he is there for her. Just as they lean in for a kiss, he remembers himself and hops up to leave. Agatha doesn't have much time to dwell on this, as her husband's solicitor comes by to tell her that there's no language in any of the documents to indicate that the title and property pass to her son, nor is there much money left, since Lord Danbury used it all to furnish their lavish new life. Her options, he says, are to rely on a male relative or remarry. What he doesn't know is with Lady Danbury, there is always the secret third option. She takes her son to meet Princess Augusta, introducing him as Lord Danbury. Though Augusta doesn't acknowledge him as such right away, Agatha has made her position clear.

As for Charlotte, she has reached her breaking point. Her brother refuses to take her home, claiming her body is no longer her own and is property of the Crown. More to the point, her marriage with George was set up as a political alliance between Great Britain and Mecklenburg-Strelitz, so she couldn't go even if she weren't pregnant. Then in what Augusta probably thinks is helpful advice, she tells Charlotte that the hardest part is over and she never has to see George again if she doesn't want to, not realizing that's the last thing she wants. Brimsley sees how devastated Charlotte is, and tries to help in the only way he knows how. He asks Reynolds if he could possibly set her up with Monro to get some help like he's helping the King, but Reynolds shuts that down immediately. He's right, of course, but loyalty to George prevents him from telling Brimsley why exactly.

Charlotte attempts to flee to Lady Danbury's and simply move in indefinitely, which is not only a half-thought-out idea but also puts Lady Danbury in an uncomfortable position since harboring Charlotte is treasonous. The pair of them agree to be proper friends, rather than sovereign and subject, and Charlotte confesses that she's not living the life she wanted. Agatha encourages her to seize her own desires since the men in their lives will not make space for them on their own. Charlotte takes her words to heart and no sooner has she returned home with Adolphus talking down to her at every step than she remembers she is the Queen of England, and she is going to fully embrace what that means. She turns around and heads immediately to Kew, where she bursts into Monro's torture chamber and catches them burning George with hot pokers. She ends the treatment and sends Monro away, telling him to count himself lucky she doesn't have him destroyed, though really I wish she would. He got off far too easy considering he's been making sport of torturing a mentally ill man for what looks like months, but at least someone finally put a stop to the nonsense.

As for Lady Danbury, her desires come looking for her when Lord Ledger stops by to deliver the birthday hat he made her, and the two finally make good on the feelings simmering between them. Agatha then gets an even better gift — sex with a partner who cares about whether she's having a good time and doesn't mind her being on top, so she doesn't have to see the ceiling she only ever saw when Lord Danbury was having his way with her. When she was instructing Charlotte on what to expect in the marriage bed, Agatha referred to the act as a chore, and with her husband, it was always very one-sided and at his instigation. Letting her have this single moment, a belated sexual awakening, as she later describes it to Violet, obviously doesn't heal her associated trauma. But it does show she's taking steps to redefine how she views intimacy, framing it in more positive parameters for herself, whatever those look like.

The episode ends with most of the major questions resolved. Young George is no longer being regularly tortured, older Charlotte got two of her children married. But how will the royal couple patch it up? What becomes of this illicit affair? And given that older Lady Danbury still has the birthday hat, will Violet find out what happened?

