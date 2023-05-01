If there is one thing all dedicated Bridgerton spectators can attest to it's that Queen Charlotte is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with. Over the past two seasons, viewers have witnessed Charlotte's rule command respect and order in the ton courtesy of her influential reign and intimidating presence. Although Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is expected to explore a different side to the royal through young Charlotte (India Amarteifio), it will also feature flashforwards to adult Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) in a bid to tie the prequel series and main series together. In a brand new clip for the show, adult Charlotte is seen showing up in full force both as a Queen and even more prominently – as a mother.

The snippet unveiled on MSNBC's Symone Spotlight captures a familiar-looking Charlotte oozing regal rigor as she stands in front of her children making a demand both as a parent and monarch. Storming around the room, she declares: "One of you had better produce the next ruler of the United Kingdom or your father's line dies with him. Make me a royal baby!" The directive is met with widening eyes from some of Charlotte's children who all look to one another for support as they digest the request. The brilliantly hilarious clip is an impeccable example of how Charlotte is able to hold her own as a ruler and ultimately do what needs to be done for the sake of her country, which is a notion audience will get to see in the early stages of during the Queen Charlotte series.

Queen Charlotte Will Spotlight Young Charlotte's Ruler-Worthy Personality

There are glimmers of young Charlotte's fire already coming to the surface through promotional material for the upcoming series. The best of which is during Charlotte's first encounter with King George (Corey Mylchreest) in which she attempts to flee the palace in fear of the King being totally repulsive, unbeknown to her his Majesty is quite handsome and also stood right in front of her. This same passion is also captured in her lack of willingness to take things lying down and her forwardness when it comes to fighting with George instead of against him.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Review: A Diamond That Puts Love at the Heart of the Story

Despite being a powerhouse in her latter years, it's fair to say taking the crown, whilst trying to build a genuine connection with a pre-declared match, comes with a whole set of new expectations and pressures. It is then the new Queen looks to those closest to her in the royal court for support, in particular, Lady Agatha Danbury. Set to play a critical role in the life of the royal, Agatha holds a special sisterly place in Charlotte's world. Not only is she a guiding support and friend she is also the person that pushes Charlotte to see her full potential as a ruler which becomes particularly imperative when she goes on to rule in large by herself.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story arrives on Netflix on May 4. You can watch the monarch in action in the new clip below.