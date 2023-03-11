When Netflix's stunning regency drama Bridgerton waltzed onto the scene three years ago it was immediately praised for its diverse representation. Immediately standing out from the majority of period dramas, the show made its mark by opting to spotlight a Black Queen at the heart of the story, in the form of Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel).

On the back of Brigerton's glittering success the series' mastermind Shonda Rhimes and author of the original book series Julia Quinn have teamed up on prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which will be released both as a series and a brand new novel. Ahead of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story's unveiling, the original royal Rosheuvel has hailed the celebration of Black history as part of the story.

The tale is set to explore the epic love story of young Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (India Amarteifio) and a young King George III (Corey Mylchreest). Their marriage marks a tonal shift within the ton and inevitably forces the young monarchs to come face-to-face with a reel of challenges. Speaking about the way the story explores representation, Rosheuvel told Digital Spy:

"I think especially in the world that we are in now, to celebrate Black History is really really important, and through a female protagonist, female historical character. I think is really cool and beautiful and right on and it's an extraordinary story because as we've said it's one of love which is very rare I think. And to know that these two people were passionate about each other way way way way way back in the 18th century and they wanted to be together, and they were a mixed couple you know and they wanted to celebrate that and the great experiment happened."

Image via Netflix

The passion that Rosheuvel details form what is set to be an incredibly dramatic story in true regal romance style. As well as Charlotte's new husband harboring deeply-held secrets that have the ability to "shake the very foundations of the monarchy," according to the synopsis, the young Queen is set to face several challenges of her own. Rhimes previously told The Sunday Times how she “has everything she could want yet she is suffering underneath.” Although painfully vague, there is hope the upcoming story will explain the softer side of Queen Charlotte, which audiences have witnessed of amid her otherwise very harsh persona throughout the main series.

The spin-off comes after a hugely successful second season for Bridgerton. After amassing an impressive 193 million viewing hours during its opening weekend, the show climbed its way into Netflix's Top 10 in a staggering 92 countries. The series earned its own round of applause for its powerful depiction of South Asian women through a fiery romance between Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Both Kate and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) were portrayed as vibrant, bold and intelligent characters, inviting some globally-welcomed positive mainstream representation within the South Asian community.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story airs on Netflix on May 4 and hits bookshelves in its novel form shortly after on May 9. You can watch a trailer for the upcoming series below.