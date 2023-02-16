It's fair to say that the lengthy wait between seasons of Bridgerton has proven to be somewhat painful for avid lovers of the Netflix regency drama. However, the streaming giant is clearly set on making the wait as amiable as possible with prequel story Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story lined up for a May premiere. However, the good news does not end there. In line with the upcoming series, Bridgerton author Julia Quinn and showrunner Shonda Rhimes have teamed up to pen a novel of the tale, which did not previously exist as part of Quinn's best-selling book series.

Slated for release shortly after the show lands on Netflix, the book chronicles the story of German Princess, Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz on her journey to meeting, marrying and falling in love with a young King George III. In a union that marks a societal shift for the ton, the pair are confronted with a host of challenges as monarchs. Unbeknownst to Charlotte, this includes her new husband's deeply-held secrets, which could "shake the very foundations of the monarchy," according to the synopsis. The summary goes on to describe Charlotte as "beautiful, headstrong, and fiercely intelligent… not precisely the attributes the British Court had been seeking in a spouse for the young King." However, it's those very traits which later enable her to fulfill her ultimate destiny as Queen.

The book announcement comes days after the streamer unveiled a first look at the regal series in a new trailer. Starring India Amarteifio as the young princess and Corey Mylchreest as the dashing monarch, the show follows a similar blueprint to Rhimes' globally-adored show in that it maps out the pair's adorable courtship prior to marriage. It also packs in all the heart-warming romance and raunchy rendezvous of its parent series. However, it's certainly not all champagne and rainbows for the royal with Rhimes having previously hinted at a bout of turmoil for her. "Queen Charlotte is an over-the-top presence,” Rhimes previously said in an interview with The Sunday Times. “She has everything she could want yet she is suffering underneath.” Unsurprisingly, the exact cause of her despair has been primarily kept under wraps so audiences will have to wait to unpack that.

Image via Harper Collins

RELATED: First 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Trailer Shows a Blossoming Royal Love Story

Whilst Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is very much focused on the Queen's younger years, it is also set to welcome back a host of familiar faces in Golda Rosheuvel (adult Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (adult Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (adult Lady Violet Bridgerton) alongside their youthful counterparts.

You can pre-order the Queen Charlotte novel, which is set for release on May 9, here. In a stunning tie-in to the show, the cover features an image of a loved-up Amarteifio and Mylchreest as the royals. Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story series lands just days prior on May 4. You can watch the trailer for the show below.