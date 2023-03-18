Dearest readers, sisterhood is officially alive and thriving in the ton. It's not long until esteemed audiences will finally be allowed to witness the regal wonder of Bridgerton prequel Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Perhaps, most unexpectedly, one of the many interwoven plots featured is set to spotlight the powerful relationship between young Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (India Amarteifio) and young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas).

During a panel appearance on Essence's Hollywood House, Amarteifio and Thomas sat down to discuss the special dynamic their on-screen counterparts share in the upcoming royal drama. Amarteifio said:

“The relationship was natural. I think, you know, I really respect Arsema as a person and as an actor and then as the role I respect Danbury and I respect everything that she kind of does and I think one of the most amazing things about Danbury is that she sees Charlotte as almost a catalyst or an object that can be molded in order to make change. I can’t and Charlotte would never take full credit for how she turns out to be as a strong woman without the help of Danbury kind of giving her that power and making her realize her power. So it was in the writing but it was also just in understanding our characters and I grew to love Charlotte and I know you [Arsema] grew to love Lady Danbury.”

The exploration of Charlotte and Danbury's unique relationship is set to be an exciting one for Bridgerton fans. This is because avid watchers of the main Bridgerton series have become accustomed to seeing an unspoken mutual respect shared between the duo but never really known why. Throughout the show, this has manifested itself in adult Lady Danbury's (Adjoa Andoh) innate ability to understand Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) without a word even being spoken and the Queen quietly valuing Danbury's perspective. What makes this new arc even more special is that both Andoh and Rosheuvel are set to also appear in the series as the adult version of their younger characters leaving room for audiences to see Charlotte and Danbury's relationship flourish over the years.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story': Golda Rosheuvel Hails Representation in Prequel Series

What is Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story About?

Beyond an exploration of the young monarch's friendships, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is set to chronicle the touching romance and ultimately marriage between Charlotte and a young King George III (Corey Mylchreest). Notably, their union marks a shift for the ton which leaves the pair to conquer a few more challenges alongside the inevitable woes that come with power. If that wasn't enough of a royal debacle, Charlotte has a few challenges of her own to overcome with looming secrets threatening the foundation of her monarchy.

As well as a new series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story will also be turned into a book by Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes and author of the original Bridgerton novels Julia Quinn, in what can only be described as a testament to the popularity of the show. You can watch Charlotte take the throne in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story on Netflix from May 4 and if you fancy reading between the lines, the novel hits bookshelves on May 9. In the meantime, you can watch a trailer for the series below.