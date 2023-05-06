Nothing is quite as quintessentially British as a cup of tea. It is the appropriate drink for every occasion and especially a celebration. With a royal union between the King of England, King George (Corey Mylchreest), and Princess Charlotte (India Amarteifio) taking place in Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, what better way to celebrate than with a cup of tea? In the spirit of commemoration, Netflix has teamed up with The Republic of Tea to curate a limited edition range of teas.

The special collection is compromised of three blends each with a character-specific theme. The first of which is a vibrant purple brew coined the Young Queen Charlotte Amethyst Berry Tea in honor of the titular character herself. Featuring flavors of green rooibos, orange peel, and white hibiscus, the blend was created to capture the essence of "the prowess required for all the prominence and duties that lie ahead." Notably, it was also the winner amongst the Queen Charlotte cast.

Paying homage to young Lady Agatha Danbury's (Arsema Thomas) fierce character is the Young Lady Danbury Topaz Citrus Tea. Positioning itself as "the color of friendship" with its stunning yellow appearance, this special caffeine-free drink is intended to "awaken the cunning spirit and sharp wit" of an individual through zingy lemon balm, orange, safflower, and grapefruit. Finally, the crème de la crème of the collection is the Young King & Queen Royal Celebration Tea. A passionate encapsulation of the power of true love — and a rich red color to match — this regal black tea brings together tea blossoms, cornflower petals, and marigold petals for a marriage of floral bliss.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: 'Bridgerton' Star Golda Rosheuvel on How Shonda Rhimes Connects the Series to 'Queen Charlotte'

What Are the Themes Featured in Queen Charlotte?

The regal collection comes in line with the release of the latest expansion of the Bridgerton universe. Spotlighting the lead monarchical figure from Shonda Rhimes' main series, the prequel tale explores young Charlotte's rise to power alongside her firey romance with King George. Although the primary series has not shied away from being bold in its choices, it's fair to say Queen Charlotte offers a much grittier feast for audiences with some big topics on the table for exploration. This includes the racial nuances that come with a female Black monarch taking the throne, interracial marriage within elite society, and the mounting pressures on women in every facet of the Bridgerton universe.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is streaming on Netflix now. You can view The Republic of Tea's limited edition collection here and watch a trailer for the series below.